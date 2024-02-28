The cordless wet-dry vacuum that shoppers call a 'powerhouse' is secretly $100 off at Amazon for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you ever wished you could have a vacuum and a mop all in one machine? These days it's not such a far-fetched idea, and not only are wet-dry vacs convenient, but they also save space in your cleaning closet. If you're not sure which brand to get, there's one Amazon-shopper-loved model that's backed by thousands of rave reviews and is on sale for a limited time.

The Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum is currently $100 off as long as you apply Amazon's secret on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. It brings the price down from $400 to just $300, making it more affordable than its competitors. Plus, this vacuum-mop combo is used manually and has a cordless design, meaning you have full control over where and how well it cleans your floors. It's ideal for cleaning hard floors like tile, laminate, vinyl, and more, but is not great on carpets since it uses water to mop the area.

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $300 (was $400) at Amazon

Tineco Wet Dry Vacuum Amazon

This machine uses a powerful self-propelled motor with iLoop smart sensor technology to detect messes and debris on hard surfaces so it can automatically adjust its settings to provide adequate suction and water flow. The vacuum and mopping functions work simultaneously to remove dirt and hair all while washing the floors. Its mopping brush roller spins at high speeds to remove everything in its path, including stubborn stains and stuck-on mud or food, without leaving wet streaks behind. That means you're basically completing two chores in one.

The battery lasts for up to 35 minutes on a single charge and comes with its own charging dock that's easy and convenient to use. After every use, it's recommended to empty the wastewater tank, and you can even take advantage of the five-in-one self-cleaning system to ensure your machine is free of debris and buildup. All you have to do is fill the clean water tank to the max line, make sure there's at least 20% battery left, and press the cleaning button. Then, you'll want to rinse the dirty water tank and HEPA filter to ensure they're clean and dry before reinstalling. Doing regular deep cleanings can prolong the life of the wet-dry vacuum.

Over 1,000 units have sold in the past 30 days, and this model has more than 21,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One person said they "can’t live without it," and another reviewer who called it a "powerhouse" raved that it's "totally a game changer and I have saved so many hours of cleaning and scrubbing."

"Our friend recommended this and said it would change our lives and indeed it has," a satisfied customer wrote. "As a lazy person who refuses to vacuum/sweep and then mop, this is the perfect tool which is easy to use and requires very little effort."

With spring cleaning coming up, the Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum is one machine you'll definitely want to have on hand. Take advantage of the $100-off coupon while it's still available.