Philips CEO on the future of healthcare

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona in critical need of blood donations for sickle cell disease patients Prescott man convicted of sexual exploitation, faces 100 years in prison Sharlot Hall Museum, Prescott schools invite community to celebrate Leap Day Picture This: Winter not letting go Temporary traffic signal at Gail Gardner/Fair Street unanimously rejected by Prescott City Council Senate approves measure to keep Trump on Arizona ballot Arizona Senators OK residents suing ‘Marxist’ communities Level 2 sex offender notification: Michael W. Roberts, Mayer Glassford Hill Road to see new styled lane markings 4-H teams up with Yavapai College horticulture in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Philips CEO on the future of healthcare

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 28, 2024 2 a.m.

Philips is on the cutting edge of healthcare innovation with a wide range of medical devices and products. Roy Jakobs, CEO, Royal Philips, joined TheStreet to discuss which Philips products he's most excited about as it continues shaping the future of healthcare.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: What are some of the products under the Philips umbrella that most excite you? What are you most excited about?

ROY JAKOBS: So I think there are, of course, it's hard to discriminate because I love all my children. 

J.D. DURKIN: Of course. That's why it's a tough question. 

ROY JAKOBS: Listen, I think some of the latest innovation or where you see some breakthroughs. So if you look to the minimally invasive therapy area, that's a very exciting area because there's immediate benefit for the patient. So give an example, traditionally, when there was a cardiac problem, often we needed to do open heart surgery. Now, with minimally invasive technology, you don't need to open the heart. You actually can go in through other means and do minimally invasive kind of interventions, after which a patient can go back much faster to daily practice. 

A doctor can do more patients and actually you can therefore have an impact both on patient quality as well as patient outcome as an efficiency in the system. That's where the best of imaging, monitoring and also AI now comes together to support the physician in the latest kind of application of these technologies. So that's an area where a lot of technology and clinical practice comes together for breakthrough to application and a lot of patient benefit. So that's an example of an area we are very excited about. We also have device innovation where actually you bring in then the stents and doing it in a very innovative way. So it's one of the areas we are very active in where I see a lot of potential for the future. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: