Iconic rock band closes popular Las Vegas Strip residency

Las Vegas Strip headliners often extend their residencies for weeks, months and sometimes years before they conclude their engagements.

Katy Perry, one of Resorts World Las Vegas' original headliners, opened her long-running "Play" residency Dec. 29, 2021 and closed the engagement Nov. 4, 2023 after 80 shows. Legendary rock star Rod Stewart, who began playing the Colosseum at Caesars in 2011, will end his residency after 200 shows on Aug. 7, 2024.

Superstar rock band U2 opened the spectacular Las Vegas Sphere on Sept. 29, 2023, for its U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere residency with such great interest and excitement that the first show was attended by music greats Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry.

U2 originally planned a 25-show residency, which it later expanded to 36 shows and was scheduled to conclude on Feb. 18. The band kept selling out shows and decided to extend the residency, adding four final shows on the residency for an even 40 dates.

Demand for tickets to see U2 at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) Sphere has been high, as the shows sold out quickly in presales or shortly afterward on Ticketmaster.com. Those who were unable to secure tickets from Ticketmaster had to turn to secondary market ticket sellers and much higher prices than the original seller.

U2 performs at the Sphere. Image source&colon Isaac Brekken&solGetty Images

U2 ends its residency at the Sphere

After five months of performing shows on its U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere residency on the Las Vegas Strip, legendary rock band U2 is closing down its 40-show run with its two final performances on March 1-2.

The lowest price for one of the few remaining verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster's website on Feb. 27 was about $1,073 for the March 1 show and $1,001 for the lowest priced ticket for the March 2 show. Otherwise, buyers can try their luck with a number of ticket brokers selling on the secondary market.

After U2 concludes its residency at the Sphere, popular jam band Phish will follow with four shows April 18, 19, 20 and 21. The band's website said that these would be the band's only shows at the Sphere in 2024.

Tickets for the first three shows are sold out on Ticketmaster, but a few dozen tickets remain for the final Phish show on April 21 in the Charity Platinum level for about $764.

Grateful Dead spinoff band Dead & Company completed their Final Tour at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 16, 2023. The band, which consists of original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Otiel Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, is the most recent spinoff from the band.

Tickets still available for Dead & Company

Dead & Company is not finished performing, however, as it will take the stage for its Dead Forever – Live at Sphere residency in Vegas consisting of 18 shows over six weeks from May 16 through June 22, according to the Sphere's website.

Tickets for most of the Dead & Company shows are almost all sold out, though hundreds of the least expensive remaining tickets were available on Feb. 27 for each show on the holiday weekend July 4-6 and on July 11 priced at about $275 each at Ticketmaster.

