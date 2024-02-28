OFFERS
Amazon's bestselling vacuum storage bags that have sold over 30,000 times are on sale for just $1.25 apiece

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 28, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For some people, spring cleaning starts in March, which believe it or not is only a few days away. With that in mind, now is the time to stock up on supplies to make deep cleaning and decluttering your space a quick and easy process.

When it comes to organizing your home, consider a compact solution like the Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags for packing away extra bedding, linens, and clothes without taking up a ton of space with stackable bins. These Amazon bestsellers come in a 20-pack that's currently on sale for $25 (making each bag just $1.25 apiece), and they're backed by nearly 37,000 five-star ratings. The assortment includes four small, medium, large, and jumbo bags along with four roll-up travel bags that are ideal for overpackers. The best part is that they're all reusable so you definitely get your money's worth. 

Cozy Essential 20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, $25 (was $30) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

What sets these bags apart from ordinary storage containers is they lie almost completely flat when packed with bulky items like pillows and blankets. The set comes with a hand pump that's used to remove excess air from the bags to make them as compact as possible. You can also use a vacuum cleaner with a hose attachment to have the job done in seconds. For the small travel bags, all you have to do is place your items inside and roll them up starting from the zipper to remove any air pockets.

Each bag is made of durable plastic that features a triple-seal turbo valve and a double-seal zipper that ensures your belongings are protected for the long haul against pests, water, and dust. Plus, they're clear, so you can easily find what you're looking for when the time comes to unpack your stored items.

More than 30,000 packs of the storage bags have sold in the past 30 days and many people said they plan to purchase them again in the future. One person said it "sucks all air out and triples space" while another shopper called it one of the "best purchases" they've ever made. They also mentioned that the bags "made a HUGE difference in my linen closet!"

"Buying these vacuum-sealed bags has been a lifesaver," a third reviewer wrote. "I just moved and didn't feel like buying a bunch of boxes to put my clothes in. I bought these bags and moved my entire closet over in one trip and I was able to store my out-of-season clothes better without taking up so much space in my closet."

Not only is the 20-pack of Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags more convenient than plastic bins, but they're also more affordable, especially while on sale for just $25. Take on spring cleaning the right way and invest in these bags for easy organizing. 

