A low-cost airline has set its sights on this unexpected state

As large airlines such as Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United (UAL) often have to prioritize routes and cities with the largest numbers of travelers, smaller low-cost carriers often have the opportunity to sweep into regional markets that often end up overlooked.

Nevada-based Allegiant Air (ALGT) recently added over 10 flights going in and out of Tennessee while JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier (FRON) have been trying to push each other out for space in the Puerto Rico market.

Looking in the northern direction, Salt Lake City-based Breeze Airways (BREZ) added three new routes to and from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in New Hampshire.

A rendering of a Breeze Airways plane shows it flying through the clouds at sunset. Image source&colon Breeze Airways

Airline promises 'affordable, convenient and nice service'

These include a route to Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina as well as flights to Florida's Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers.

The Charleston and Orlando flights will launch on June 14 and run twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays while the Fort Myers route is a seasonal destination for sun-seekers that will begin on Oct. 2 and run on Wednesdays and Sundays.

"Breeze has grown rapidly in New England with Providence and Hartford as our two fastest-growing bases," Breeze President Tom Doxey said in a statement. "We have great faith that our affordable, convenient and nice service from New Hampshire to Florida and South Carolina will be just as popular."

Breeze on Sept. 5 will also be bringing back a seasonal route to Tampa International Airport (TPA) that it ran during last year's winter season that will also stop in Charleston for a part of the travelers to get off and on. This flight with a stopover that Breeze calls its BreezeThru service will also run twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.

How you can score a $89 flight to Florida

All the routes will also take place on an Airbus 220-300 (EADSF) plane that will be used each day of the week for the different flights.

To promote the new routes, Breeze is offering those who book early $89 fares in each direction. To take advantage, users need to book the travel on the airline's website by 11:59 p.m. of March 4. The Charleston route is available for $69 for travel on a weekday.

The focus on New Hampshire came as a result of crunching data on growing markets and seeing where its customers were traveling over from on their way to nearby cities and popular vacation destinations such as Florida.

New Hampshire lawmakers, in turn, have also been pushing to bring greater airline service to the area in order to drive more visitors to their state and put New Hampshire on the map as a tourist destination.

"Another new airline is joining the growing family of airlines available to Queen City residents and Granite Staters alike!" Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais said in a statement. "[...] With this seriously nice airline with seriously nice fares, we look forward to exploring new places like Charleston, South Carolina, and experiencing a new way to travel to well-known destinations such as Orlando, Florida, and Fort Myers, Florida."

