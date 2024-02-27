Wendy's borrows from Uber's playbook — when to expect surge pricing on the Baconator

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona in critical need of blood donations for sickle cell disease patients Prescott man convicted of sexual exploitation, faces 100 years in prison Sharlot Hall Museum, Prescott schools invite community to celebrate Leap Day Picture This: Winter not letting go Temporary traffic signal at Gail Gardner/Fair Street unanimously rejected by Prescott City Council Senate approves measure to keep Trump on Arizona ballot Arizona Senators OK residents suing ‘Marxist’ communities Level 2 sex offender notification: Michael W. Roberts, Mayer Glassford Hill Road to see new styled lane markings 4-H teams up with Yavapai College horticulture in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Wendy's borrows from Uber's playbook — when to expect surge pricing on the Baconator

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 27, 2024 11 p.m.

Remy Blaire brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Tuesday, February 27.

Related: Wendy’s is planning a major price change, and customers aren’t happy

Full Video Transcript Below:

REMY BLAIRE: I'm Remy Blaire - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were mixed to close out today's session. The Dow closed down 96 points, the Nasdaq closed three tenths of a percent higher, and the S&P closed fractionally higher. This comes as investors react to the latest consumer confidence data…the index fell in February, marking the first decline since November.

Traders are also assessing the latest batch of earnings with companies like Macy’s, Lowe's, and Zoom releasing results. Later this week, Wall Street is looking ahead to key economic data with PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, expected Thursday, and an array of Fed speakers Friday.

In other news, Wendy’s is taking a page out of Uber’s playbook and will be testing “dynamic pricing” in 2025. The chain announced that starting next year, menu prices will change throughout the day, with some items becoming more expensive during busy periods. Wendy’s also said customers may find lower prices during quieter parts of the day.

In its recent earnings call, Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner also announced the company will invest $20 million to add new digital menu boards in restaurants, as well as $15 million to upgrade its app. On the call, Tanner said, "We expect our digital menu boards will drive immediate benefits to order accuracy, improve crew experience, and sales growth from upselling and consistent merchandising execution."

The updates will allow locations to change posted prices on the fly to keep up with dynamic pricing. The company says it expects digital order sales to top $2 billion in 2024.

Dynamic pricing is commonly used by companies like Uber and Ticketmaster. The companies use algorithms that change constantly to set prices based on demand at the time.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Remy Blaire with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: