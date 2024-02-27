The Amazon tiny home that's gaining traction on TikTok is a staggering $12,000 off, and it's selling fast

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona in critical need of blood donations for sickle cell disease patients Prescott man convicted of sexual exploitation, faces 100 years in prison Sharlot Hall Museum, Prescott schools invite community to celebrate Leap Day Picture This: Winter not letting go Temporary traffic signal at Gail Gardner/Fair Street unanimously rejected by Prescott City Council Senate approves measure to keep Trump on Arizona ballot Arizona Senators OK residents suing ‘Marxist’ communities Level 2 sex offender notification: Michael W. Roberts, Mayer Glassford Hill Road to see new styled lane markings 4-H teams up with Yavapai College horticulture in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Amazon tiny home that's gaining traction on TikTok is a staggering $12,000 off, and it's selling fast

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 27, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With most of the country experiencing a competitive housing market, some people are turning to alternative living solutions, including tiny houses. These prefabricated homes are smaller than the average house, but cost a fraction of the price. There's one in particular that's gaining popularity on TikTok and happens to be on major sale right now.

The Zolyndo Portable Prefabricated Tiny Home with a restroom is discounted at Amazon from $20,000 down to just $7,999, which equals a whopping $12,000 in savings. It's also one of Amazon shoppers' most-wished-for items at the moment, so hurry because it's already low in stock. One TikTok user put it to the test and showed how they put it together saying "it's legit" and they added an additional video on their page with a tour where the tiny house is fully furnished. 

@minihomemonster

Woul you buy one? 🤔 #fyp #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonprime #tinyhouse #tinyhome #housetour #home #diy #doityourself #surprise #notascam #homedepot #realestate #unboxing #homedecor #momsoftiktok #reveal #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound - Tiny Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@minihomemonster/video/7329657611022765355

When fully set up, it measures 13.8 feet long, 20 feet wide, and 8.3 feet tall, making it ideal for all types of living situations whether you have a large or small plot of land to put it on. Unlike most tiny, studio-style homes, this one provides enough space for two small bedrooms, a living room, and a kitchen, and it comes complete with a fully functional bathroom. It's already equipped with electrical wiring, but you'll need to add your own furniture and have plumbing installed (not included).

Zolyndo Portable Prefabricated Tiny Home, $7,999 (was $20,000) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Amazon says it can arrive in as little as two days, but you should give yourself more time to prepare since it requires the buyer to have a crane ready for proper placement. Once it's placed on your land, it's relatively easy to set up considering it's delivered as a shipping container and features a foldable design that's secured with drywall anchors and screws.

You might be wondering how structurally sound it is, and according to the brand, it's made of steel frames and flame-retardant foam wallboard that's waterproof and thermally insulated. It says the tiny house can withstand earthquakes up to a grade 8 and wind up to a grade 10.

Although it doesn't have many ratings just yet, one five-star reviewer said it's the "best thing you will ever get." The TikTok users who filmed building it also seemed to be impressed with the quality.

Even if you don't plan on using it as your primary residence, this tiny house would be a great budget-friendly option for a vacation home or a guest house. Take advantage of the 60% discount while you can and get yourself the Zolyndo Portable Prefabricated Tiny Home for just $7,999.

This story originally appeared on PARADE.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: