Tech News Now: Microsoft's new deal, Zoom's stock surge, and more

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Senate approves measure to keep Trump on Arizona ballot Arizona Senators OK residents suing ‘Marxist’ communities Level 2 sex offender notification: Michael W. Roberts, Mayer Glassford Hill Road to see new styled lane markings 4-H teams up with Yavapai College horticulture in Chino Valley Mike Austin looks to bring good, family friendly shows to Chino Valley Community in Brief: Prescott Kiwanis Club announces 2024 Community Scholarship program Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group negotiating new contract with Aetna HUSD superintendent to recommend Glassford Hill Middle School interim principal for permanent job Arizona joins lawsuit against Kroger-Albertsons merger

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tech News Now: Microsoft's new deal, Zoom's stock surge, and more

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: February 27, 2024 2:56 p.m.

Good morning, and welcome to Tech News Now, TheStreet's daily tech rundown. 

In today's edition, we're covering Microsoft's new deal with Mistral, Google Cloud urging antitrust regulators to take a look at Microsoft's cloud business and Zoom's earnings report and subsequent stock spike. 

Tickers we're watching today:  (MSFT) (ZM) and  (GOOG) .

DON'T MISS: Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments regarding 2021 laws from Texas and Florida that sought to restrict the ability of social media companies to engage in content moderation. 

Related: Big Tech clashes with Texas, Florida at Supreme Court

Mistral, the new OpenAI

In a move that feels similar to Microsoft's work with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Microsoft on Monday announced a new, multi-year partnership with French startup Mistral AI. 

As part of the deal, Microsoft will provide Mistral with infrastructure to support its models, and Mistral's larger models will be made available through Microsoft Azure. 

The deal comes with a 15 million euro investment into the startup, which a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters would convert into equity in the company's next funding round. 

On the same day as the announcement, Mistral unveiled its new flagship model, Mistral Large, which is meant to compete with OpenAI's GPT-4. The model, unlike Mistral's previous work, will not be open source. It will be available through Azure. 

The move comes several weeks after Mistral lobbied to water down the European Union's AI Act

Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch, saying that too much restriction would limit innovation among smaller companies, said in November: "We simply want rules that do not give an unfair advantage to incumbents (that all happen to be non-European)."

The European Commission, which is already looking into Microsoft's $13 billion partnership with OpenAI, told Reuters it would analyze the company's deal with Mistral. 

"What is emerging shows even more that it was good not to water down our ambition on the safety of GPAI (general purpose AI) models with systemic risks, following legitimate but strong lobbying from companies like Mistral," Brando Benefei, a member of the European Parliament who oversaw the drafting of the AI Act, said. 

"This story that is emerging will need to be further investigated."

Related: How Uniphore is expanding control and reducing hallucinations within its AI models

Google Cloud exec calls Microsoft a monopoly

As Microsoft continues to build out its cloud business — and with a valuation in excess of $3 trillion — Google Cloud Vice President Amit Zavery told Reuters that Google is worried about "Microsoft wanting to flex their decade-long practices where they had a lot of monopoly on the on-premise software before and now they are trying to push that into the cloud now." 

"So they are creating this whole walled garden, which is completely controlled and owned by Microsoft, and customers who want to do any of this stuff, you have to go to Microsoft only," he said.

Zavery said that antitrust regulators ought to provide both guidance and regulations that "prevent the way Microsoft is building the Azure cloud business, not allow your on-premise monopoly to bring it into the cloud monopoly."  

A Microsoft spokesperson dismissed the argument, saying that competition between the hyperscalers remains healthy. 

Related: Grammys CEO Says AI Must Be a Tool For Artists; It Can't Replace Them

Zoom shares jump 7%

Shares of Zoom jumped around 7% Tuesday after the company reported a narrow beat in its fourth-quarter earnings results. 

Zoom reported earnings of $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, above expectations of $1.15 per share and $1.13 billion respectively. 

The company's revenue represents a 3% year-over-year growth. 

Zoom guided revenue of $1.125 billion for the current quarter and $4.6 billion for the year. 

Still, neither the stock surge nor the revenue growth are in line with the numbers Zoom saw at the height of the pandemic; shares of Zoom hit $559 in 2020. The stock is currently trading below $70. 

In reporting fourth-quarter results in 2020, Zoom reported 369% year-over-year growth. 

Related: Zoom walks back controversial privacy policy

The AI Corner: EU's AI Act

This feels like a good time to revisit the EU's AI regulatory efforts, which have been in process for months. 

The EU's AI Act was approved on Feb. 13 — after last-minute opposition from France, Germany and Italy finally eased up — encompassing a number of restrictions and regulations. Negotiations for the act had been ongoing for months before the committees landed at a satisfactory place. 

The agreement bans AI applications that threaten the rights of civilians, including emotion recognition at work and in schools and AI designed to manipulate or exploit people. 

My most urgent tweet of the year. France scuttling the EU AI act is late, seemingly in bad faith (given that a deal was reached), and would help big tech and at the expense of humanity.

Please consider passing this along. https://t.co/xKkvtFzyri

— Gary Marcus @ AAAI 2024 (@GaryMarcus) December 12, 2023

Transparency requirements, specifically pertaining to high-risk models, were additionally baked into the framework. 

Despite its early approval, the act still needs to be formally adopted, something that will happen during an upcoming Parliament session. The different restrictions laid out by the regulation will begin to take effect in the months following the formal adoption of the law. 

Contact Ian with AI stories via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: Senate Judiciary Committee seeks to build new framework to rein in Big Tech

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: