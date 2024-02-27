OFFERS
Senate approves measure to keep Trump on Arizona ballot Arizona Senators OK residents suing 'Marxist' communities Level 2 sex offender notification: Michael W. Roberts, Mayer Glassford Hill Road to see new styled lane markings 4-H teams up with Yavapai College horticulture in Chino Valley Mike Austin looks to bring good, family friendly shows to Chino Valley Community in Brief: Prescott Kiwanis Club announces 2024 Community Scholarship program Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group negotiating new contract with Aetna HUSD superintendent to recommend Glassford Hill Middle School interim principal for permanent job Arizona joins lawsuit against Kroger-Albertsons merger

Tuesday, Feb. 27
Macy's stock shoots up despite announcement of mass store closures

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 27, 2024 4 p.m.

Macy's  (M)  announced on Tuesday that it would be closing 150 stores — about 30% of its locations. But the seemingly grim news has actually had a positive effect on the company's stock, at least in the immediate aftermath of the announcement.

A share of Macy's stock is up to $20.37 as of this writing — and was up to as much as $20.66 already today — an over 5% increase from when the stock opened at $19.40 per share. It closed at $19.30 yesterday.

Macy's labeled the stores that it is choosing to close as "unproductive locations," with the brand saying that those 150 stores accounted for just 10% of the company's revenue.

The news comes just a month after the company cut about 2,350 jobs — or about 3.5% of its employees.

It's also been a month since the news came out that Macy's rejected an offer worth $5.8 billion from investment firms Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management to take over the company. The price would have bought the company at $21.00 per share, more than what the share price is currently despite the day's rise.

But the positive stock market response today seems to be centered on the company's plan to shift its focus to its higher-end stores Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Under the new leadership of chief executive officer Tommy Spring, the company plans to add 15 Bloomingdale's stores and 30 Bluemercury stores and remodel several other stores. That's about a 25% increase in Bloomingdale's stores and nearly 20% for Bluemercury.

The company also plans to open smaller Bloomingdale's stores called Bloomie's in about 15 markets over the next three years.

