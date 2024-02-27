OFFERS
Legacy toymaker strikes up a partnership with 'Fortnite'

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: February 27, 2024 10:28 p.m.

We already know that the "Fortnite" universe is continuing to grow. Earlier this month, Disney announced an investment of $1.5 billion in Epic Games, and last year, “Lego Fortnite” hit the scene in December. That was the first title since The Lego Group and Epic Games formally partnered in 2022.

Considering "Lego Fortnite" has been on the scene for a while, the momentum continues with two new games dubbed Islands. "Lego Raft Survival" and "Lego Obby Fun" were launched today as distinct "Lego Islands" offerings and are available to play now.

An in-game screenshot from the new "Lego Raft Survival," which is available to play in Fortnite now.

Lego

"Raft Survival" is a multiplayer title themed after the long-standing Lego Pirates theme with the “Blackbeard” character included. Once paired with other players, you’ll be tasked with surviving on a raft as you battle with the “Barracuda Ship.” Like the original "Lego Fortnite," you must collect resources to reinforce your raft and build new ones.

"Obby Fun" is an obstacle course within "Fortnite" in which you’ll navigate around a bevy of things all crafted from Lego Bricks. Even neater is that actual Lego brand designers built these obstacle courses, so you’ll find other classic elements featured throughout. What theme you land in—classic Lego or a franchise like Friends, City, DREAMZzz, or Ninjago—will be decided randomly, ensuring repeatability with "Obby Fun." From the looks of gameplay screenshots, the course here can be pretty expansive.

Lego

With "Raft Survival" and "Obby Fun" available now, there are now three distinct "Lego Fortnite" experiences, or “islands” as they’re referred to in the game. In-game screenshots show impressive visuals and fun gameplay ahead for both, with Raft Survival catching the most interest. Both "Raft Survival" and "Obby Fun" were designed and developed in the Unreal Editor for "Fortnite."

Lego is also teasing more experiences in the release: “The LEGO Group will unveil several more LEGO-themed experiences inside Fortnite throughout 2024 and beyond.” That means we could see additional “islands,” as well as Lego elements or themed characters in the current lineup.

With a Disney universe on the horizon and "Lego Fortnite," "Rocket Racing," and "Fortnite Festival" already available, it’s clear that Epic is pushing far Fortnite beyond just a battle royale.

"Raft Survival" is a multiplayer title themed to the long-standing Lego Pirates theme with the “Blackbeard” character included.

Lego

