Amazon's no. 1 bestselling queen air mattress that's 'like sleeping in a real bed' is on sale for just $65

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're traveling, camping, or just need a temporary bed while moving, an air mattress is a home essential everyone should have on hand just in case. You never know when it will come in handy, and it's better to be prepared than being forced to sleep on a hard floor.

Instead of wasting money on a thin, cheap bed that deflates as soon as you lie down, invest in the Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe 22-Inch Queen Air Mattress while it's on sale for $30 off, making it cost just $65. It's the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's air mattress category, which means shoppers deemed it the best quality out of hundreds of other options. Plus, it's backed by more than 35,800 five-star ratings, so you know it's a stellar choice. It's made of durable dual-layer, water-resistant material that's able to withstand punctures and abrasions and is topped with soft velvet for added comfort. We suggest dressing it with your favorite bed sheets to make it feel even more like home.

Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Air Mattress, $65 (was $95) at Amazon

This air mattress features a built-in electric pump for quick inflation and deflation, which the brand says can be done in under five minutes. This alone should put your mind at ease since it takes all of the hassle out of using an air mattress. It's important to note that at first use, the material will need to stretch in order to fully inflate properly and can take up to three nights to fully settle into its shape.

"This [air mattress] at this price only needed air after the initial sleep stretch, which is normal," one reviewer said. "We have used this for two weeks now and never had to add air. This air bed also has lumbar supports built in and is very firm and good if you have a bad back as I do!"

Considering tons of shoppers attest that it stays inflated for days and weeks on end, it deserves every five-star rating it has, and that number is sure to climb since over 8,000 air mattresses have been sold in the past 30 days. The 22-inch queen bed might be the most popular, especially while on sale, but it can also be ordered in twin and full sizes at various price points.

"This air mattress is the best one I’ve ever slept on," another shopper wrote. "It’s extremely easy to inflate, is an excellent size, and very comfortable! I had to use this for over a week while waiting for my furniture to arrive when moving…it was like sleeping in a real bed."

If you're in the market for a quality blowup bed that offers an effortless setup and is made to last, then the Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Air Mattress should be your top contender while on sale for $30 off at Amazon.