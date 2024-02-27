Airline ordered to pay flight attendant fired for controversial reason

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Senate approves measure to keep Trump on Arizona ballot Arizona Senators OK residents suing ‘Marxist’ communities Level 2 sex offender notification: Michael W. Roberts, Mayer Glassford Hill Road to see new styled lane markings 4-H teams up with Yavapai College horticulture in Chino Valley Mike Austin looks to bring good, family friendly shows to Chino Valley Community in Brief: Prescott Kiwanis Club announces 2024 Community Scholarship program Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group negotiating new contract with Aetna HUSD superintendent to recommend Glassford Hill Middle School interim principal for permanent job Arizona joins lawsuit against Kroger-Albertsons merger

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Airline ordered to pay flight attendant fired for controversial reason

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: February 27, 2024 3:52 p.m.

Throughout the years, flight attendant use of social media and personal devices has been a consistent source of industry debate.

While some airlines will allow their cabin crew to read or do a quick scroll through their phone during taxiing or quiet moments on the flights, others have proven much more uncompromising. United Airlines  (UAL)  recently sent the 26,000 flight attendants who work for the airline a memo threatening "discipline up to and including termination" for anyone caught on their phone on the job. Other crackdowns include airlines that try to limit flight attendants who share stories from the job on social media or the use of TikTok due to its connection to the Chinese government.

Related: Delta Follows Southwest In Surprise Social Media Ban

Across the ocean, Finland's flagship carrier Finnair  (FNNNF)  ran into legal trouble after firing a flight attendant who had been using Wi-Fi intended for customers to access the internet.

A photograph of a Finnair plane is captured right before takeoff.

Finnair ordered to pay hefty sum after some flight attendants fired, others warned

The airline provides free Wi-Fi to customers who enter their name and seat number into the airline's system. As there is no separate connection for flight crew in order to avoid them being on their phones while at work, many a flight attendant has used the passenger flight records to quietly log in and check their social media.

More Travel:

This behavior has been so prevalent that, as initially reported by local newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, Finnair made the choice to fire employees found to have logged in this way more than 36 times, a total of 22 employees. Another 101 were given warnings that they could be next if they did not stop logging in.

One of the flight attendants who was terminated took Finnair to court and, in its decision, the District Court of Helsinki found that that over 700 employees had actually used Wi-Fi in this way while the airline's policy was unevenly enforced.

The court ruling ignited a wider debate over flight attendant social media use

The Helsinki court ordered Finnair to pay the flight attendant it terminated 21,000 Euros (roughly $22,770 USD). While the final decision ultimately focused on the fact that some flight attendants who were using airplane Wi-Fi in this way were given warnings while others were fired, the flight attendant also argued that logging onto the internet caused no harm to passengers while Finnair created this need for crew to find these roundabout ways by not providing them with Wi-Fi.

Finnair, in turn, had argued that flight attendants who use Wi-Fi in this way do cause harm to both the company and its customers. In its crackdown on staff internet use last month, United also made a similar argument about how flight attendants who use their phones even during quiet moments ultimately appear unapproachable to clients.

"How comfortable would you be asking someone for help if they were engrossed in their cell phone?" the airline wrote in the memo to its flight attendants. "What impression would that give you?"

While the court ruling in Helsinki did not take aim at the policy itself but rather at how it is enforced, the wider debate on whether a strict "no phones ever" policy is either enforceable or effective.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: