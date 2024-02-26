The air purifier that cleared smoke from my house in under 10 minutes is on sale for $130 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Peak allergy season is almost upon us and as temperatures continue to rise, so does the risk of wildfires and air pollution. Smoke from wildfires created hazardous air quality all across the country last year and air purifiers were flying off the shelves at rapid rates.

Thankfully, I was able to get my hands on the Clorox Air Purifier and it was an absolute game changer for me and my family. This machine is currently on sale for just $130 and is ideal for rooms up to 1,500 square feet. That means it is large enough to accommodate the entire main floor of my house, and it works in mere minutes.

Even though we were experiencing dangerous air quality for weeks over the summer, inside my home remained a safe space thanks to this air purifier. It features a user-friendly digital display that makes it easy to adjust fan speeds, set timers, or turn on auto mode, and it even tracks the room's air quality in real-time by using a PM2.5 monitor and indicator light. The light turns green when the air is pure, then yellow, red, and purple as it becomes more polluted, and vice versa. I usually have mine on auto mode so I can truly set it and forget it knowing that it's doing its job just by looking at the light's color.

Clorox Air Purifier, $130 (was $150) at Amazon

As soon as the air quality changes, it automatically adjusts its fan speed to purify the air at a rapid rate. It uses a three-stage 360-degree filtration system with a large HEPA filter that removes 99.9% of particles from the air (as small as 0.1 microns), as well as larger pollutants like pollen, pet dander, and odors. The brand says one filter lasts up to 12 months, and so far after 10 months of daily use in a six-pet household and a summer of harsh air quality, the original filter is still going strong.

I knew this machine worked well, but it was put to the test recently when I accidentally burned bacon in the oven. I had no idea how much smoke it was producing until I heard the air purifier kick into its highest setting, which meant the air was very unhealthy. Within 10 minutes the smoke was cleared and the indicator light was back to green, telling me that I was back breathing clean air. I was astounded by how quickly it sprung into action and purified the air.

It's no wonder it has sold over 1,000 times in the past 30 days and I'm not shocked that nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One recent buyer said in their review that this was their "best purchase this year" and added, "I have definitely noticed a reduction in stale odor as well as dust since purchasing this."

"I’m eight months pregnant, in the middle of California’s Central Valley Spring Bloom, and allergies could be the death of me," another reviewer wrote. "This is a godsend! It’s only been 12 minutes and I’m feeling INSTANT relief. A true life saver and worth every dollar."

"I can finally breathe in mold infested apartment," a third shopper said. "When we turned it on we had the most hazardous air level detected, but within an hour it was down to the safest level. I can breathe. I'm so grateful. Literal lifesaver. This basic product cares more about our health than any landlord in this state."

Whether you're struggling with allergies, pet dander and odor, smoke, or other air quality issues, do yourself a favor and purchase the Clorox Air Purifier while it's on sale for just $130. Myself and thousands of shoppers can attest that it really is worth buying.