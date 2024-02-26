OFFERS
AT&T reimburses customers affected by recent outage — Who is eligible and who isn't

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 26, 2024 11 p.m.

Remy Blaire brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Monday, February 26.

Full Video Transcript Below:

REMY BLAIRE: I'm Remy Blaire - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors are looking ahead to a busy week on Wall Street. A number of big companies are set to release earnings, including names like eBay, Best Buy, Macy's, and several others. So far, over 80 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have released quarterly results. Traders are also watching out for key inflation data out Thursday and an array of Fed speakers Thursday and Friday.

In other news, AT&T customers affected by the company's 12-hour network outage on February 22 will be receiving a $5 credit. AT&T says $5 is the average cost of a full day's service. However, the credit will not apply to those with business plans, prepaid plans or those who have AT&T-owned wireless Cricket plans.

After the outage, the company released a statement saying, "We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down. We understand this may have impacted their ability to connect with family, friends, and others. Small business owners may have been impacted, potentially disrupting an essential way they connect with customers."

The outage affected tens of thousands of subscribers, preventing them from making calls, sending text messages, using the internet, or accessing emergency services.

After service was restored, AT&T said the outage was due to an internal issue and was not due to a cybersecurity threat. However, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told CNN it was working with the carrier to fully understand what caused the disruption.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm Remy Blaire with TheStreet.

