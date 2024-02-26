Analyst reveals why Wall Street is skeptical about Elon Musk's Tesla

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD superintendent to recommend Glassford Hill Middle School interim principal for permanent job Arizona joins lawsuit against Kroger-Albertsons merger Prescott man takes plea deal for attack on Wendy’s customer who ultimately died Rodeo Roundup: Rodeo fever begins! Police Report: Silent Witness, Catch 22 captures! Community in Brief: Coffee with Cops is Feb. 28 at Chino Valley Senior Center Temporary Gail Gardner Way traffic signal up for Prescott Council vote Tuesday New trail offers alternate entrance to Granite Dells Arizona Senate approves college grade-appeal bill HUSD to vote on restructuring Feb. 27

Subscribe Now
Monday, Feb. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Analyst reveals why Wall Street is skeptical about Elon Musk's Tesla

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: February 26, 2024 4:33 p.m.

Anyone that has followed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for a while knows the billionaire isn't afraid to make big promises.

From his efforts with Neuralink to allow people to move computer mice with their minds to his Optimus robots, Musk has made it clear he's determined to bring a seemingly sci-fi future into reality with several of his projects.

Related: Here's why the Tesla bears are starting to outnumber the bulls

Despite Musk's highly creative vision, Wall Street tends to be reserved about Tesla despite its early entry into the EV market and the advantage it gained because of it. Investor Gary Black shed some light on the reasons why that is in a tweet posted on Feb. 24, revealing an interesting tidbit about what Tesla chooses not to share.

"Investors keep asking why WS doesn't put much value on TSLA AI (robotaxi, FSD licensing, Optimus, Dojo). Short answer: TSLA doesn't disclose results for its AI businesses—unlike NVDA, which is 100% specialty chips including AI chips. How can one expect instit investors to put a value on something that the company doesn’t disclose on a regular basis and which remains invisible? You’d be making up numbers that one can’t verify," Black wrote.

Investors keep asking why WS doesn’t put much value on $TSLA AI (robotaxi, FSD licensing, Optimus, Dojo). Short answer: TSLA doesn’t disclose results for its AI businesses — unlike NVDA, which is 100% specialty chips including AI chips. How can one expect instit investors to…

— Gary Black (@garyblack00) February 24, 2024

The investor also went on to explain how he saw TSLA in 2017-2018 versus how he sees the business today.

"Sure, we can say FSD is going to be huge, and wow look at the progress Optimus is making, but it’s not disciplined to put a made-up multiple on huge or wow. This is very different from 2017-2018 when I first got involved in valuing TSLA where one could size the auto market, forecast EV adoption, forecast TSLA share of EVs, assume an ASP and gross margin, tax effect it and come up with an earnings or ebitda forecast five years out, discount it back, and put a value on it." he said.

"This dissonance is not about being too old or a baby boomer or some other demographic factor. It’s about financial discipline, best practice, and valuing a fairly transparent earnings stream vs putting a pie-in-the-sky multiple on hype."

A commenter tried to contest Black's take by saying that "people can and do model it," but Black was quick to say that the headline cited—"Tesla's Full Self-Driving is already worth $1B-$3B in sales, with upside to $75B by 2030: Goldman"—is just "making up numbers."

Exactly my point: Look at the headline - “Tesla’s FSD is already worth $1B-$3B in sales with upside to $75B.” That’s just making up numbers. If TSLA wants WS to model it, there needs to be better disclosure.

— Gary Black (@garyblack00) February 25, 2024

"If TSLA wants WS to model it, there needs to be better disclosure," Black said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: