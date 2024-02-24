This cordless vacuum that shoppers say is 'better than Dyson' is at a steeper discount than Prime Day at just $75

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've ever thought that the price of something determines its quality, we're here to prove that isn't always the case, especially when it comes to cleaning products. Sometimes Amazon deals truly are as good as they seem, and the Iwoly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner being on sale with double discounts is the perfect example.

Right now, you can add this highly rated vacuum to your cart for just $75 instead of $150 as long as you apply the on-page coupon ahead of time. This is the lowest price it has ever been, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel, and it's even cheaper than it was during Prime Day last year. Needless to say, this is the best time to purchase a new vacuum for your space without spending a ton of money. After all, it's an ideal choice for most surfaces including hard floors, low-pile carpets, and rugs, and it even transforms into a handheld vacuum for added convenience.

Iwoly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $75 (was $150) at Amazon

The vacuum only weighs 5.1 pounds and features detachable parts, making it a multifunctional tool that allows you to use it as a traditional stick, handheld, or mini vacuum. There's also an extendable wand cleaner that's ideal for hard-to-reach areas like baseboards, ceilings, and between furniture. It comes with all the accessories you need — like a crevice tool, upholstery nozzle, and dust brush — to complete small jobs, too.

The vacuum uses a powerful motor paired with a brush head to pick up everything in its path whether you're cleaning dirt, dust, hair, or debris. Everything goes through a four-stage filtration system made up of sponge, metal, and HEPA filters that are washable and reusable. This ensures that everything stays inside the vacuum's dustbin and nothing is put back into the air. The best part is the dust cup has a one-touch empty button, so you can avoid getting your hands dirty while cleaning the vacuum.

This machine runs for up to 35 minutes on a single charge depending on which cleaning mode you choose. The detachable battery takes four hours to fully recharge, which can be done on its own or while the vacuum is docked on the included wall mount.

Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating and over 1,000 machines have sold in the past 30 days. Several people claim that it's "well worth the money" and another person raved about how "exceptional" the quality is.

"This vacuum is a great deal," one reviewer wrote. "It has plenty of power, long battery life, and the light is a nice added feature. It works better than our Dyson!"

There's no telling how long these double discounts will last, so don't hesitate to add the Iwoly Cordless Vacuum to your cleaning arsenal for just $75 while you can.