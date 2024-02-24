Superstar singer reopens high demand residency on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Strip headliner residencies are often extended for additional shows because of high demand. Some of the most popular performers in music have built long-term engagements in Vegas that will continue months or even years into the future.

Adele's "Weekends with Adele" residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been one of the most popular shows on the Strip drawing sellout crowds every night. The "Hello" singer started out with a 24-show residency beginning in November 2022 but kept extending the residency to 100 shows that conclude on June 15, 2024.

Pop, R&B, and funk artist Bruno Mars, who recently opened his The Pinky Ring club at Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip, added 12 shows to his residency at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Dolby Live Theater at the Park MGM beginning June 7 and wrapping up Sept. 1. Mars last performed at Dolby Live for five shows around the holidays Dec. 22-31.

Bruno Mars adds a dozen new residency shows

The "Just the Way You Are" singer returns for shows on June 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, Aug. 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31 and Sept. 1. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Mars began performing his residency, which is the longest-running Dolby Live show, in December 2016. The star singer also performed his Silk Sonic engagement with Anderson.Paak at Dolby Live from February 2022 to April 2023.

Mars' additional residency shows reportedly will bookend another huge singer's extended engagement.

Singing sensation Lady Gaga performed her Las Vegas Strip residency "Enigma + Jazz & Piano" show, which included her biggest hits and songs from the Great American Songbook, from Dec. 28, 2018, through May 1, 2022, at Dolby Live's predecessor the Park Theater at the Park MGM. The "Enigma + Jazz & Piano" residency reportedly earned $78 million at the box office, with Lady Gaga getting a guarantee of $1 million per show for the 74 initial shows of the residency.

The "Paparazzi" singer returned for a variation of her previous engagement when she staged her 12-show "Jazz + Piano" residency at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Dolby Live at the Park MGM which began Aug. 31, 2023, and concluded on Oct. 5, 2023. "The Jazz + Piano" show featured songs from the Great American Songbook as well as stripped down versions of her own hits performed in jazz style.

Lady Gaga Image source&colon Emma McIntyre&solGetty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga extends Vegas residency as promised

While the star singer was performing her second successful Vegas residency, Lady Gaga at a Sept. 7 performance said that she wanted her Dolby Live residency to last "forever."

"We’re gonna make a contract. Everybody on this stage will be here forever, we’ll do it. I’m not kidding. I make a lot of jokes on this stage. This is not one of them,” Lady Gaga said.

The "Poker Face" singer at the time did not say whether she will bring back her "Enigma" show or something similar to her "Chromatica Ball" tour that featured her pop hits, but Lady Gaga's "Jazz + Piano" residency will reportedly return this summer a reliable source has told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Lady Gaga will return to Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM after Bruno Mars concludes his extended residency on June 15. Sources say Gaga will likely perform a minimum of eight shows in June and July.

