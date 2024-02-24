Obituary: Reverend Robert (Bob) Wills

The Reverend Robert (Bob) Wills passed away on Feb. 20, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born April 11, 1941 in Port Huron, Michigan.

A memorial service will be held for Bob on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, AZ.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Bob’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.