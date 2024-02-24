OFFERS
Obituary: Priscilla L. Harrison

Priscilla L. Harrison. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 24, 2024 9:12 p.m.

Priscilla L. Harrison was born Nov. 20,1941 in Sacramento, California. She passed at the age of 82 peacefully Feb. 17, 2024, in the evening.

Priscilla is survived by her beloved children, Bradley W. Stegner, David W. Stegner (Pam), Gweneth M. Tambe (Brian) and Cheryll A. Kyser; 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, as well as her large church family of 25 years.

Celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2024, at Living Faith, 7225 N. Coyote Springs Rd., Prescott Valley, AZ, 86315.

Information provided by the family.

