Bennett Clinic opens in The Crossings

Talking Money: Sky high increases in home, business and auto insurance; will it ever end?

Arizona Corporation Commission approves APS rate hike

ADOR: Hire the right tax preparer

Navajo expert to speak at March meeting of Prescott Corral of Westerners

Help stop the spread of harmful invasive species

Public urged to observe bald eagle nesting closures

House passes bill that would keep lab-grown meat off shelves

City of Prescott to conduct two-day prescribed pile burn operation

State lawmakers vote to arrest undocumented immigrants