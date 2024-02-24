Obituary: Eloise (Lou) Winfree

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bennett Clinic opens in The Crossings Talking Money: Sky high increases in home, business and auto insurance; will it ever end? Arizona Corporation Commission approves APS rate hike ADOR: Hire the right tax preparer Navajo expert to speak at March meeting of Prescott Corral of Westerners Help stop the spread of harmful invasive species Public urged to observe bald eagle nesting closures House passes bill that would keep lab-grown meat off shelves City of Prescott to conduct two-day prescribed pile burn operation State lawmakers vote to arrest undocumented immigrants

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Eloise (Lou) Winfree

Eloise (Lou) Winfree. (Courtesy)

Eloise (Lou) Winfree. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 24, 2024 9:20 p.m.

Eloise (Lou) Winfree was born Nov. 18, 1934 to Harvey and Lula Green in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania and passed away Feb. 9, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona.

Lou was predeceased by her parents, siblings and her son Wesley Jr.

Graduating from Hegins High School in 1952, Lou moved to Chester, Pennsylvania in 1957, where she was employed by the Sun Ship Building Company. The following year she met Wes Winfree who was a senior at Pennsylvania Military College (now Widener University), and upon his graduation in 1959 married and started the adventure that would see her living in six different states and two foreign countries.

In 1961 after the birth of son Wesley Jr. and daughter Michele at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Lou followed her husband to his new assignment in West Germany where daughter Courtney was born at the military hospital in Augsburg. In 1965 the family of five returned to the United States moving first to Columbus, Georgia and then to Monterey, California, where Lou and the children lived while Wes served in Vietnam. By 1974 Wes had left the Army, was working in the International Division of a Philadelphia bank, and had accepted a position in the bank’s London, England office for a six-year term.

Eventually Wes and Lou moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1994, where they opened several dry cleaning establishments before retiring in 2008.

Lou is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wes; daughters Michele (Kevin) Wilkinson of Mesa and Courtney Winfree (Sugarpie) of Los Angeles, CA; grandson Sean Winfree; and granddaughter Samantha Moore (Wyatt) and great-grandson Hudson of Prescott Valley.

A private service will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Information provided by the family

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: