Obituary: Eloise (Lou) Winfree

Eloise (Lou) Winfree was born Nov. 18, 1934 to Harvey and Lula Green in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania and passed away Feb. 9, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona.

Lou was predeceased by her parents, siblings and her son Wesley Jr.

Graduating from Hegins High School in 1952, Lou moved to Chester, Pennsylvania in 1957, where she was employed by the Sun Ship Building Company. The following year she met Wes Winfree who was a senior at Pennsylvania Military College (now Widener University), and upon his graduation in 1959 married and started the adventure that would see her living in six different states and two foreign countries.

In 1961 after the birth of son Wesley Jr. and daughter Michele at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Lou followed her husband to his new assignment in West Germany where daughter Courtney was born at the military hospital in Augsburg. In 1965 the family of five returned to the United States moving first to Columbus, Georgia and then to Monterey, California, where Lou and the children lived while Wes served in Vietnam. By 1974 Wes had left the Army, was working in the International Division of a Philadelphia bank, and had accepted a position in the bank’s London, England office for a six-year term.

Eventually Wes and Lou moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1994, where they opened several dry cleaning establishments before retiring in 2008.

Lou is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wes; daughters Michele (Kevin) Wilkinson of Mesa and Courtney Winfree (Sugarpie) of Los Angeles, CA; grandson Sean Winfree; and granddaughter Samantha Moore (Wyatt) and great-grandson Hudson of Prescott Valley.

A private service will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Information provided by the family