Taco Bell is testing new meal deals for tough economic times

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City of Prescott to conduct two-day prescribed pile burn operation State lawmakers vote to arrest undocumented immigrants Yavapai County Development Services goes live with virtual inspections Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center celebrates Employee of the Year: Michael Sanchez State votes to allow Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools Prescott Public Library to present Caldecott Books and Art for Kids program ‘This is Not My Hat’ Arizona leaders take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for sustainability projects Construction continues on two Highway 69 health care facilities BLM and Prescott NF to hold public meeting on proposed Hassayampa River Corridor protections Arizona in critical need of blood donations

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Taco Bell is testing new meal deals for tough economic times

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: February 23, 2024 4:01 p.m.

The prices that fast-food chains set are always the result of toeing the line between profit and affordability. Many of the customers specifically seek out these restaurants for a cheap way to get a filling meal.

Along with attracting high numbers of people with the low prices, value bundles such as Wendy's  (WEN)  $5 Biggie Bag and the McDonald's  (MCD)  $1, $2 and $3 menu are also a marketing strategy that will get customers through the restaurant's doors and then ideally order something else from the main menu.

Related: KFC is bringing its most outrageous international item to the US

Yum! Brands  (YUM) -owned Taco Bell also has many boxes, combos and value menu sets of its own. The Cravings Value Menu, in particular, features menu items like the Cheesy Roll Up for $1.19 and the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito for $2.79.

Taco Bell has numerous value bundles featuring two main items, a dessert and a drink.

Taco Bell

Here is what goes into Taco Bell's new value bundles

Taco Bell is currently testing a new combo it will call the "Bell Bundle," as first reported by fast-food news outlet Chewboom. Available at a few locations in Toledo, Ohio, the combo meal includes a larger item and a smaller taco alongside the chain's Cinnamon Twists and a fountain soft drink.

More Food + Dining:

Some of the locations let customers order the bundle with the Steak Quesadilla and Seasoned Beef Chalupa Supreme while others are shown the Mexican Pizza and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito.

The Bell Bundles are a limited-time promotion that will provide Taco Bell with data about how such a deal is being received by customers (Ohio is often the state brands use for market tests to draw average conclusions for the rest of the country.)

On the regular menu, Taco Bell currently has combo meals around the $8-$9 range such as the Chicken Enchilada Burrito Combo and the Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box in which a main item with a more expensive protein like steak or chicken breast is put alongside a drink and a smaller taco or chalupa.

The economy of the meal deal: this is how chains decide on prices

The Bell Bundle is meant to show whether an added dessert will influence some customers to buy the combo. Both through a catchy name and the types of foods offered, any meal deal needs to attract customer attention since the price is similar to other types of value combos already offered.

Even as food inflation has cooled since peaking in 2022, price considerations are an important factor for chains that need to both turn a profit and attract customers who seek out value above many other things.

In one past earnings call, Chipotle  (CMG) CEO Brian Niccol told analysts that the chain had started losing some of its lower-income customers after raising prices. While this has not affected the bottom line since the chain saw new customers "scaling down" from eating at full-service restaurants, the lowest-earning category of customers were finding the chain's meals increasingly unaffordable given what they earned.

"What we saw was probably not all that different from what people have been saying," Niccol said in the earnings call. "The low-income consumer has pulled back their purchase frequency. Fortunately, for Chipotle, that is not the majority of our customers."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: