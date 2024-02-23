One ESPN talent is going public about his contract dispute with the network

ESPN has faced a lot of contract disputes over the years as talents have come in and out of the network.

Some of the notable ones include Stephen A. Smith, who was let go in 2009 before returning in 2011. Recently, Jay Williams said goodbye on his ESPN radio show — and seemed like he would join the many ESPN on-air talents who were let go in the summer — only to announce weeks later that he was returning to the World Wide Leader.

But for the most part, ESPN contacts were done behind closed doors. But since folks like Smith and Pat McAfee's contracts have been reported in the media in recent years, contract talks have become more of a public conversation, similar to those of professional athletes.

ESPN is facing another dispute right now that has gone public, this time with NFL analyst Ryan Clark. The analyst who frequented shows like "NFL Live!" and "Get Up!" had his contract run out this month after nine years with ESPN.

Ryan Clark had been with ESPN since 2015. Kirby Lee&solGetty Images

Clark has been posting a lot about the dispute on social media.

On Feb. 14, Clark posted a three-minute clip saying that when he signed his last extension with ESPN three years ago, he felt like he was slighted.

"I felt played," Clark said. "I felt like I deserved something that they didn't feel I deserved."

Clark went on to say that he spent the next three years trying to work hard to prove his worth, but it seems as though ESPN is not giving him that.

"Somebody's got to pay the piper," Clark said. "It's not that I think I should be paid more than somebody that does the job. I just want what I'm worth."

Clark has some other endeavors, including "Inside The NFL" on the CW and "The Pivot," which is a podcast he does alongside other former NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. He doesn't seem to rule out a return to ESPN, but it's clear he's fighting for what he believes to be his worth.

"The hope is the next time you see me, wherever that may be, that all the decisions I made turned into me getting everything I want and working a little less," Clark said.

He talked about the contract negotiations even more on an episode of "The Pivot" that dropped on Feb. 17.

He alluded to being in the NFL and the difficult of negotiating contracts, especially with one's own team, and said that it's because the value that ESPN has of him may be different from his own value of himself.

All love to my brothers @fredtaylor & @channingcrowder. I appreciate their words and sincerity. It’s no longer a secret that my contract with ESPN has expired. Heck, I’m the reason it’s no longer a secret. I’m so grateful for the decade of work they allowed me to do on the… pic.twitter.com/2fg6sqq45s — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 17, 2024

On top of the episode, Clark also wrote a caption on X about the contract negotiations going public. "It’s no longer a secret that my contract with ESPN has expired," Clark wrote on social media on Feb. 17. "Heck, I’m the reason it’s no longer a secret. I’m so grateful for the decade of work they allowed me to do on the world’s greatest sports platform."

Over the last few days, Clark has continued to make cryptic social media posts that seem to relate to his contract negotiations.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, Clark tweeted:

"Some responsibilities are created by your success. Count those as a privilege not a burden. Your perspective can change your approach."

Some responsibilities are created by your success. Count those as a privilege not a burden. Your perspective can change your approach. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 22, 2024

It's unclear what exactly that asking price Clark is looking for from ESPN and whether it will be resolved.

While he's clearly been wanted by the network over the last decade, ESPN hasn't been shy to let go of many veteran talents over the years. A recent example was on the NBA broadcast team when they let go of both Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson over the summer after both called at least 15 NBA Finals runs.

