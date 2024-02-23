Major U.S. airline makes pricing change its passengers will love

As the winter months come to a close and aspiring vacationers begin to sense the approach of spring, many are looking for opportunities to travel.

Whether for spring break or for one last chance to get away to a warmer climate before summer, JetBlue (JBLU) is now offering some inexpensive trips to warm climates.

Destinations include Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America and involve the use of the airline's TrueBlue points.

The most basic way to earn these points is flying with JetBlue or American Airlines (AAL) . Travelers earn points based on the cost of tickets and fare type.

When airfares are reduced, the points required for booking are also lower.

JetBlue vacation packages allow people to redeem points for flights, hotels and car rentals, but the points are not to be used for travel insurance or taxes and fees that are part of the packages.

You can also use cash plus points to purchase airfare on JetBlue, bringing down the total cost.

Flights are in February through May

It may be smart to move on these offers fairly quickly.

"In fact, if your weekend plans this weekend are free, you may be able to snag a last-minute ticket to somewhere warm ... and near the ocean," wrote Sean Dudahy for The Points Guy.

Many of the destinations involved in TrueBlue points offers are from the Northeast (particularly New York) to locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

The travel dates are February through May, depending on the routes. And Dudahy suggests booking directly with JetBlue.

"In keeping with the nature of dynamic pricing, JetBlue's award pricing fluctuates from one day to the next and from one route to the next," Dudahy wrote. "However, what we found are TrueBlue prices that are generally trending in the 4,000- to 7,000-point range one-way."

"Most of the availability is for the New York City area, though if you live in New England or South Florida, you may want to plug in some destinations out of JetBlue hubs Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and see what you can find," he added.

These are some flights that are involved

One example is an early March flight from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Cancun International Aiport, priced at 4,100 TrueBlue points each way.

"TPG values TrueBlue points at 1.4 cents per point, so the value of that 8,200-point round-trip itinerary is around $114," Dudahy wrote.

Another flies from Newark Liberty International Airport to Jamaica's Sangster International Airport for 5,800 points each way.

For 6,100 TrueBlue points, a traveler can fly nonstop from Newark to Queen Beatrix International airport in Aruba.

"Keep in mind that with JetBlue, the prices for the outbound and return trips are priced separately, so you may find the award pricing is higher on the return trip or vice versa," Dudahy wrote.

"If you're itching to plan a late winter or early spring getaway and have been waiting for the right opportunity to use some TrueBlue points, now may be your opportunity," he continued. "Hop on the airline's booking site, and run a few searches for February, March or even April and May to some destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America you've been hoping to visit."

"You may be able to find a redemption for just a few thousand points each way."

