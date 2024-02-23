Amazon's bestselling blackout curtains with over 90,000 perfect ratings are on sale for just $13

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City of Prescott to conduct two-day prescribed pile burn operation State lawmakers vote to arrest undocumented immigrants Yavapai County Development Services goes live with virtual inspections Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center celebrates Employee of the Year: Michael Sanchez State votes to allow Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools Prescott Public Library to present Caldecott Books and Art for Kids program ‘This is Not My Hat’ Arizona leaders take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for sustainability projects Construction continues on two Highway 69 health care facilities BLM and Prescott NF to hold public meeting on proposed Hassayampa River Corridor protections Arizona in critical need of blood donations

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon's bestselling blackout curtains with over 90,000 perfect ratings are on sale for just $13

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 23, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you ever laid in bed during the day to take a much-needed nap but were kept awake by sunlight through the window? Blinds and decorative curtains just don't cut it since they only diminish the sun's intensity instead of blocking it out completely. Thankfully, we stumbled upon an incredible Amazon deal that's an effective yet affordable solution.

The Nicetown Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains do exactly as the name suggests: They block out any light that might shine through your windows no matter the time of day. They work so well that they're backed by over 90,000 five-star ratings and are the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's window curtain panels category.

The two-pack of 42-inch by 63-inch curtains in colors black and gray are currently marked down to just $13 as opposed to $27 thanks to double discounts. Make sure to apply the on-page coupon to secure the full deal before adding it to your cart. Although only two colors are on sale at such a steep discount, there are 36 other shades to choose from at various price points.

Nicetown Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains, $13 (was $27) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

These thick curtains are made of a polyester blend using a triple weave that's durable and completely opaque to ensure they block out as much light as possible. They even offer additional insulation to help with temperature control, and they also reduce outside noise, which are added bonuses. Each panel has six grommets on the top, so they're a cinch to place onto curtain rods and slide back and forth with ease. Plus, it gives them a more sophisticated look.

More than 10,000 sets of these curtains have sold in the past 30 days since going on sale, and that means they're likely to rack up even more perfect ratings. Several reviewers go as far as to say that they provide "complete darkness" and are the key to "peaceful sleeping."

"They work so well that I forget what time of day it is when I wake up with them closed," one person wrote. "Not as much reverberance from the windows when using loud speakers, which is good. Five stars, no complaints."

As the sun starts to set later and later, now is the ideal time to treat yourself to the Nicetown Blackout Curtains, especially while the two-pack costs just $13. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: