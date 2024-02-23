Amazon's bestselling blackout curtains with over 90,000 perfect ratings are on sale for just $13

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you ever laid in bed during the day to take a much-needed nap but were kept awake by sunlight through the window? Blinds and decorative curtains just don't cut it since they only diminish the sun's intensity instead of blocking it out completely. Thankfully, we stumbled upon an incredible Amazon deal that's an effective yet affordable solution.

The Nicetown Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains do exactly as the name suggests: They block out any light that might shine through your windows no matter the time of day. They work so well that they're backed by over 90,000 five-star ratings and are the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's window curtain panels category.

The two-pack of 42-inch by 63-inch curtains in colors black and gray are currently marked down to just $13 as opposed to $27 thanks to double discounts. Make sure to apply the on-page coupon to secure the full deal before adding it to your cart. Although only two colors are on sale at such a steep discount, there are 36 other shades to choose from at various price points.

Nicetown Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains, $13 (was $27) at Amazon

These thick curtains are made of a polyester blend using a triple weave that's durable and completely opaque to ensure they block out as much light as possible. They even offer additional insulation to help with temperature control, and they also reduce outside noise, which are added bonuses. Each panel has six grommets on the top, so they're a cinch to place onto curtain rods and slide back and forth with ease. Plus, it gives them a more sophisticated look.

More than 10,000 sets of these curtains have sold in the past 30 days since going on sale, and that means they're likely to rack up even more perfect ratings. Several reviewers go as far as to say that they provide "complete darkness" and are the key to "peaceful sleeping."

"They work so well that I forget what time of day it is when I wake up with them closed," one person wrote. "Not as much reverberance from the windows when using loud speakers, which is good. Five stars, no complaints."

As the sun starts to set later and later, now is the ideal time to treat yourself to the Nicetown Blackout Curtains, especially while the two-pack costs just $13.