County reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M 3 seats each open on quad-city area school boards in 2024 election AG Mayes sues IRS over proposed taxing of Arizona family rebate CCJ employee sees the light after years of dismal darkness Country band Kicked Outta Cottonwood regularly rocks Chino Valley Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22 Prescott Valley Police Department adds two car seat technicians Temporary trail closures during APS powerline rebuild in Spence Basin Prescott Camera Club presents James Capo, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Hidden Valley Clubhouse Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack

Thursday, Feb. 22
This 'miraculous' electric spin scrubber that sold like hotcakes during Prime Day is at its lowest price ever

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 22, 2024 12:30 a.m.

If getting on your hands and knees to scrub bathtubs, showers, and toilets just isn't an option, you're in luck. Amazon is a gold mine for affordable cleaning products, and we found one that is so good, it has sold over 9,000 times in the past 30 days.

The Ykyi Electric Spin Scrubber is on sale for just $47, or $42 with a Prime membership as long as you apply Amazon's on-page $5 coupon before adding it to your cart. Either way, both discounts are steeper than the one we saw during Prime Day last year, and this happens to be its lowest price in history, according to price tracker camelcamelcamel.

With this tool, you can say goodbye to arm and back pain from cleaning and can rid your surfaces of stubborn stains and stuck-on grime within minutes. It requires minimal effort and practically does the work for you. 

Ykyi Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber, $42 with Prime (was $70) at Amazon

This scrubber has a cordless design with three speeds and an extendable handle that ranges from 35.8 inches up to 43.3 inches long, making it easy to use anywhere in your home for various jobs. It also comes with eight interchangeable brush heads suitable for different types of surfaces to cover all of your bases. Tons of shoppers use it for cleaning bathtubs, showers, floors, sinks, countertops, appliances, windows, and much more.

If you're skeptical of its quality of work, just take a look at the image reviews with before-and-after photos, because they speak for themselves. One person who showed the difference this scrubber made while cleaning their black tile said it "saves time and elbow grease," and called it "miraculous."

It runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge and takes roughly four hours to fully recharge a dead battery. That's plenty of time to deep clean an entire bathroom or complete multiple jobs around the house without having to stop in between.

Nearly 3,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, which is twice as many as there were roughly four months ago. Even reviewers who claim to be professional cleaners call it a "game changer" and say they're "very happy with the performance" of this tool.

"I’m now wondering about my life decisions and why I didn't know about this sooner," another person wrote. "This cuts my cleaning time down in half and does a better job than just my worn-out hand and elbow grease. I already bought another separate replacement attachment kit to use exclusively for the kitchen. Great investment and I highly recommend."

If you've been on the hunt for a cleaning gadget to make your life easier while cleaning, look no further. The Ykyi Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber has never been cheaper at just $42, so now's the time to add one to your cleaning arsenal. 

