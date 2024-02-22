The nation's richest are evading more than $150 billion a year in taxes

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City of Prescott to conduct two-day prescribed pile burn operation State lawmakers vote to arrest undocumented immigrants Yavapai County Development Services goes live with virtual inspections Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center celebrates Employee of the Year: Michael Sanchez State votes to allow Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools Prescott Public Library to present Caldecott Books and Art for Kids program ‘This is Not My Hat’ Arizona leaders take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for sustainability projects Construction continues on two Highway 69 health care facilities BLM and Prescott NF to hold public meeting on proposed Hassayampa River Corridor protections Arizona in critical need of blood donations

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The nation's richest are evading more than $150 billion a year in taxes

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 22, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Thursday, February 22.

Full Video Transcript Below:

I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks witnessed a solid rally with the S&P 500 surging to an all-time high on the back of NVIDIA’s strong fourth-quarter results. The chip giant saw its revenue skyrocket and is expecting another quarter of gains. This positive report helped lift the broader tech sector, with names like Meta and Amazon jumping on the news as well.

In other news - the IRS is coming for millionaires and billionaires who have been guilty of tax evasion. According to the agency, the country’s richest are evading more than $150 billion a year in taxes. But with new funding from Congress, the IRS will begin cracking down on wealthy taxpayers, including large companies.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, audits of taxpayers making $1 million or more a year have fallen by 80 percent over the last 10 years. But those making a million dollars or more a year have increased by 50 percent over that time period.

Speaking with CNBC, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said, "We have to make investments to make sure that whether you’re a complicated filer who can afford to hire an army of lawyers and accountants, or a more simple filer who has one income and takes the standard deduction, the IRS is equally able to determine what’s owed to us. That’s a fairer system."

The IRS says that with the new funding, it expects to be able to bring in an additional $561 billion in tax revenue over the next decade.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: