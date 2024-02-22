Stock Market Today: Nvidia earnings power Nasdaq surge and tech-led rally

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M 3 seats each open on quad-city area school boards in 2024 election AG Mayes sues IRS over proposed taxing of Arizona family rebate CCJ employee sees the light after years of dismal darkness Country band Kicked Outta Cottonwood regularly rocks Chino Valley Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22 Prescott Valley Police Department adds two car seat technicians Temporary trail closures during APS powerline rebuild in Spence Basin Prescott Camera Club presents James Capo, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Hidden Valley Clubhouse Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Stock Market Today: Nvidia earnings power Nasdaq surge and tech-led rally

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: February 22, 2024 12:04 p.m.

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures moved firmly higher Thursday, lead by a broad surge in tech stocks powered by AI chipmaker Nvidia's blowout fourth quarter earnings that delivered a nearly audible sigh of relief on Wall Street.

Nvidia, now the market's third-largest stock based on overall value, posted stronger-than-expected January quarter earnings of $5.16 a share, with revenue more than tripling from a year earlier to $22.1 billion. 

The semiconductor group's robust near-term outlook, fueled by seemingly unending demand for AI-related technologies from megacap tech rivals, not only has the stock poised for a record at the start of trading, it also looks set to help add more than 2% to the Nasdaq at the opening bell.

Nvidia  (NVDA)  , dubbed "the most important stock on planet earth" by Goldman Sachs analysts, was last marked 13.2% higher in premarket trading, indicating an opening-bell price of $763.80 each.

"Nvidia’s earnings beat boosted sentiment and eased concerns over stretched valuations, providing room for the AI theme to continue to drive markets," Saxo Bank strategists wrote. "With Nvidia’s earnings result out of the way and gaining on strong outlook we expect the momentum in equities to continue in the weeks to come." 

Tech-led rallies in overseas markets, tied to Nvidia's blowout earnings, also helped the Nikkei 225 in Japan reach a record 39,156.97 points Thursday, lifting the benchmark past the peak it reached in spring 1989. 

The surge in tech names and the buoyant market sentiment are also offsetting a modest move higher in Treasury bond yields tied to yesterday's release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting.

Investors are now expecting rate cuts to begin no earlier than June after officials "highlighted the uncertainty associated with how long a restrictive monetary policy stance would need to be maintained."

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last marked 3 basis points higher at 4.311% while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.667%.

The lack of any reference to a near-term rate hike from the January minutes, however, has the dollar index moving 0.230% lower against a basket of its global peers to 103.695.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 suggest an opening-bell gain of around 64 points, a move that would lift the benchmark to within a point of its all-time high of 5,048.39 points.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, are indicating a 1650 point gain with those linked to the Nasdaq primed for a 368 point surge.

In Europe, the regionwide Stoxx 600 was marked 0.8% higher in early Frankfurt trading, lead by big gains in tech, while Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.29% in London.

China stocks, alongside a big gain in Hong Kong, powered the MSCI ex-Japan index to a 1.03% gain heading into the close of trading while the Nikkei 225 ended 2.19% higher at 39,098.68 points in Tokyo.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: