Obituary: Robert (Bob) Wills

The Reverend Robert (Bob) Wills died Feb. 20, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona, where he had lived since 2007. Bob was born in Port Huron, Michigan, on April 11, 1941.





Bob graduated from Huron University College in London, Ontario, Canada. He was also a graduate of the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, affiliated with Harvard University. He later received a Master's of Social Work at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He had a bi-vocational career in the Episcopal Church and in the mental health field. Later in his career, he served as an adjunct instructor in both the School of Social Work and the Department of Psychiatry at Wayne State University while working as a Marriage and Family Therapist in Birmingham, Michigan. After retiring, he and his first wife, Judy Anderson Wills, moved to Prescott, Arizona.





He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Anderson Wills, his parents, William M. Wills and Margaret Fey Seely, and sister Susan Neuman. His survivors include his loving wife, Mary Lou Asaro Wills, his brothers, Ronald Wills and Richard Wills (Connie), his sons, Andrew Wills (Nikki), Stephen Wills (Dominique), David Wills and six grandchildren Ainsley, Niamh, Holden, Madeleine, Amina and August Wills, as well as many nieces and nephews.



There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, AZ 86301.