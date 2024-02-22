Obituary: George Snelson

George Snelson died on Jan. 8, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born to W.C. (Bill) and Dorthea Snelson in Portales, New Mexico, on Sept. 12, 1933. He is survived by his two daughters, Anne (Andy) Gervase, Donna (Robert) Youngsma, three grandsons, Tyler McQuade, Travis (Katie) McQuade, Alec Youngsma and great grandson, Stetson McQuade. George was preceded in death by his 28-year-old grandson, Jacob James McQuade (2014).



An entrepreneur his entire life, George's enterprises included ice rinks, bowling alleys and numerous construction businesses. He was a brilliant and generous man. An Army veteran, hockey player and graduate of Dartmouth College, George was the "grand" patriarch of his family. He held an insatiable curiosity solving extraordinary challenges. George continuously worked on his "experiments" and loved tackling and solving impossible problems. A previous World Series of Poker competitor, he was a "pro" player, a master of crosswords, Sudoku and puzzles. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.





The celebration of his life will be held on March 23, 2024 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at his home in Prescott. Please email family for details gsnelson6gmail.com .



Information provided by the family.