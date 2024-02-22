Obituary: George Snelson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M 3 seats each open on quad-city area school boards in 2024 election AG Mayes sues IRS over proposed taxing of Arizona family rebate CCJ employee sees the light after years of dismal darkness Country band Kicked Outta Cottonwood regularly rocks Chino Valley Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22 Prescott Valley Police Department adds two car seat technicians Temporary trail closures during APS powerline rebuild in Spence Basin Prescott Camera Club presents James Capo, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Hidden Valley Clubhouse Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: George Snelson

George Snelson

George Snelson

Originally Published: February 22, 2024 6:15 p.m.

George Snelson died on Jan. 8, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born to W.C. (Bill) and Dorthea Snelson in Portales, New Mexico, on Sept. 12, 1933. He is survived by his two daughters, Anne (Andy) Gervase, Donna (Robert) Youngsma, three grandsons, Tyler McQuade, Travis (Katie) McQuade, Alec Youngsma and great grandson, Stetson McQuade. George was preceded in death by his 28-year-old grandson, Jacob James McQuade (2014).

An entrepreneur his entire life, George's enterprises included ice rinks, bowling alleys and numerous construction businesses. He was a brilliant and generous man. An Army veteran, hockey player and graduate of Dartmouth College, George was the "grand" patriarch of his family. He held an insatiable curiosity solving extraordinary challenges. George continuously worked on his "experiments" and loved tackling and solving impossible problems. A previous World Series of Poker competitor, he was a "pro" player, a master of crosswords, Sudoku and puzzles. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

The celebration of his life will be held on March 23, 2024 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at his home in Prescott. Please email family for details gsnelson6gmail.com .

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: