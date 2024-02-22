McDonald's menu adds a once-fictional item in the real world

Every retailer has rules that it enforces with customers and, in some cases, vendors. Walmart, for example, often checks receipts when people leave its stores.

In addition, the chain has promoted "As Featured In," meals globally. These are McDonald's orders from movies and TV shows that the chain promotes in its stores.

That's what the fast-food giant did for Walt Disney's "Loki," in order to promote its second season.

"For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items and sides – all famously featured. The meal varies globally but will include a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac Sandwich along with Medium World Famous Fries, the newly-branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce – inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2," the chain shared on its website.

That's a mix of the film and TV world and the real world, and now McDonald's (MCD) plans to take a fictional product from its WcDonald's anime alter-ego and bring it into its restaurants all around the world.

McDonald's is bringing a sauce from the anime world into reality. Image source&colon Shutterstock

McDonald's has an anime alter-ego

While rivals like Wendy's have been trying to get a foothold in the metaverse, McDonald's has an established presence in anime and manga. Using the name WcDonald's, the fast-food giant has built a world around variations of some of its McDonaldland favorites as well as original characters.

The alter-ego chain has popped up in countless shows, standing in for the original, in the way "The Simpsons" has Krusty Burger and rarely references any real-world fast-food chains. It's a sort of clever way to embrace the medium and now McDonald's plans to bring a piece of its anime menu into the real world all around the globe.

"It's an exciting time in the WcDonald's universe as the Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce arrives! Whether it's a thrilling race or a portal to another world, our heroes will do whatever it takes to savor the mythical sauce to complement their WcNuggets," the chain shared on the WcDonald's website.

The release of the sauce will coincide with a four-episode anime series that McDonald's will begin posting on Feb. 26, releasing one episode each week.

"The new Savory Chili WcDonald’s (pronounced Wick-DONALDS) Sauce features the unmistakable aroma and fiery warmth of ginger, lingering umami from garlic and soy sauce, and a little punch of heat from chili flakes," Fast Food Post reported.

The new Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce will be offered as a dipping sauce option for Chicken McNuggets (WcNuggets), but it can also be ordered separately.

McDonald's believes in digital

Going into anime is part of a broader plan for McDonald's to embrace younger customers. The company has been well ahead of its rivals, not just in where it's reaching out to potential diners, but also in how it allows people to order.

The chain has been a digital pioneer that has invested heavily in its digital ecosystem. That's something CFO Ian Borden spoke about during the company's third-quarter earnings call.

"In our top six markets, digital sales represented more than 40% of system-wide sales, or nearly $9 billion for the third quarter. We now have over 57 million 90-day active members across these top markets, and our relationship with them continues to grow," he shared.

Digital customers give the company the ability to make changes based on purchasing patterns.

"We're learning when they visit, how they visit, and what they buy, with more and more of our sales coming through identified channels than ever before," he added.

