Lululemon launches new product customers (and investors) will love

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
State lawmakers vote to arrest undocumented immigrants Yavapai County Development Services goes live with virtual inspections Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center celebrates Employee of the Year: Michael Sanchez State votes to allow Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools Prescott Public Library to present Caldecott Books and Art for Kids program ‘This is Not My Hat’ Arizona leaders take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for sustainability projects Construction continues on two Highway 69 health care facilities BLM and Prescott NF to hold public meeting on proposed Hassayampa River Corridor protections City of Prescott to conduct two-day prescribed pile burn operation Arizona in critical need of blood donations

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Lululemon launches new product customers (and investors) will love

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: February 22, 2024 9:04 p.m.

One of the best-loved athletic and ath-leisure apparel labels not just in the U.S. but around the world is Lululemon  (LULU)  — and for good reason. 

From Calabasas to China, yoga enthusiasts and cardio queens flock to Lululemon stores for the chance to take home their very own yoga pants, running tanks, sports bras, or, now, even sneakers. 

Related: Walmart makes billion dollar tech acquisition that will delight customers

All around the world, those familiar lattice wood- and brick-clad walls stock different colors and sizes of the brand's top-sellers, from pairs of $98 Align leggings to $68 Swiftly tees which rarely go on sale. And while nearly $100 for a pair of exercise pants might seem outlandish to some, to others it's the pinnacle of fashion. 

It's not just the pricing that attracts customers. Lululemon is popular primarily for its buttery soft materials, which are used to make everything from leggings, shorts, tees, and tanks using its so-called "science of feel." Plenty of labels have tried to replicate what makes Lululemon so soft, but the truth is there really aren't many other products out there that are quite as smooth and flexible. 

Lululemon develops new material

A tertiary reason some folks love Lululemon is because it's long billed itself as a socially conscious company. Take one look at its website and you'll see models of all shapes and sizes, plus a lot of discussion abut how Lululemon is doing its part to take care of the planet. 

A Lululemon store is pictured in the Meatpacking District neighborhood of New York City.

Jeff Greenberg&solGetty Images

And while that commitment has come under varying degrees of scrutiny in recent months, the multinational company does certainly seem to be making progress in the way of mitigating its carbon footprint. Lululemon has outlined four main pillars it wants to work to improve as it works toward global domination.

"Our plan focuses on the four areas of our carbon footprint: products and packaging, manufacturing, transportation, and owned and operated facilities," a spokesperson for Lululemon told TheStreet, adding, "We are proud to have reached our goals of 100% renewable electricity and a 60% absolute reduction of greenhouse emissions in our owned and operated facilities."

And on Tuesday, Lululemon announced it was making progress toward pillar one: products and packaging. The company unveiled its brand new material, Nylon 6,6, which is made from recycled nylon, the material used to make many of its most popular products, including the Align and Wunder Train leggings.

Lululemon partnered with materials technology company Samsara Eco to develop Nylon 6,6, saying it had already made samples of Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Top. In the samples, 90% of the nylon used to make the shirt were made using Samsara Eco’s enzymatic recycling process, which takes nylon at the end of its life stage and combines it with other "non-textile materials," to recreate nylon. Since nylon is notoriously long-lasting but pulls and stretches easily, it marks the first time the material has been used this way. Environmental advocates claim many of the materials Lululemon uses are difficult to recycle and end up in landfills for 200 years or more.

Currently, Luluelmon's original Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Top retails online and in stores for $78. Lululemon did not comment on whether its new Nylon 6,6 products would change pricing structure or when customers can expect them to launch.  

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: