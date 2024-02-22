Las Vegas Strip casino extends superstar singer’s residency

The Las Vegas Strip has become favorite destination for rock, pop, R&B, and country stars seeking to perform long-term engagements. Superstar singers will often sign on for multiple shows over weeks, months and years in the various Strip hotel casino theaters, ensuring that visitors to Sin City will get a chance to see them at some point during their residencies.

For the older crowd, and maybe some people who would like to experience some iconic Las Vegas entertainers, several longtime classic performers can be found in the theaters.

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton has been a Vegas headliner for over 60 years after beginning his career performing in Las Vegas in the 1950's as a teenager. He became a headliner at the Flamingo on the Strip in 1963.

Sixty years later, Newton, 81, is still performing at the Flamingo Las vegas with his "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo until June 2024.

1970's teen idol Donny Osmond is another Las Vegas headliner who seems to be on the Strip all the time after launching his solo residency at Harrah's Showroom in August 2021. Osmond most recently extended the engagement until May 11, 2024.

Superstar 1970's pop singer Barry Manilow started a long-running residency at the Westgate Las Vegas off the Strip in February 2005. After 18 years of performing at the Westgate, the "Copacabana" singer broke Elvis Presley's record of 636 sold out shows at the venue in September 2023. Manilow's residency has been extended through 2024.

Another regular headliner on the Strip is legendary rock band Chicago, which has performed residencies six years in a row at the Venetian Theater at The Venetian. The band returns for a seventh year in a row with a residency in February and March, performing Feb. 23, 24, 28, March 1, 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9.

Popular singer Adele has become a more recent long-running performer on the Strip as her “Weekends With Adele” residency at the Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace has stretched from a 24-show engagement beginning in November 2022 to a total of 100 shows that conclude June 15.

Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Rich Fury&solGetty Images

Bruno Mars returns to Dolby Live on the Strip

Superstar pop, R&B, and funk artist Bruno Mars, who recently opened his The Pinky Ring club at Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip, has added 12 shows to his residency at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Dolby Live Theater at the Park MGM beginning June 7 and wrapping up Sept. 1. Mars last performed at Dolby Live for five shows around the holidays Dec. 22, 23, 28, 30 and 31.

The "Just the Way You Are" singer returns for shows on June 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, Aug. 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31 and Sept. 1. Artist and platinum presales are currently underway with general public ticket sales to begin Feb. 23, 10 a.m. Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com.

Mars began performing his residency, which is the longest-running Dolby Live show, in December 2016, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The star singer also performed his Silk Sonic engagement with Anderson.Paak at Dolby Live from February 2022 to April 2023.

