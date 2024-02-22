How Philips is reinventing healthcare with AI

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M 3 seats each open on quad-city area school boards in 2024 election AG Mayes sues IRS over proposed taxing of Arizona family rebate CCJ employee sees the light after years of dismal darkness Country band Kicked Outta Cottonwood regularly rocks Chino Valley Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22 Prescott Valley Police Department adds two car seat technicians Temporary trail closures during APS powerline rebuild in Spence Basin Prescott Camera Club presents James Capo, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Hidden Valley Clubhouse Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

How Philips is reinventing healthcare with AI

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 22, 2024 2 a.m.

Virtually every sector is embracing artificial intelligence in some way and healthcare is no different. Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, joined TheStreet to discuss the intricate intersection of AI and healthcare, as well as how Philips is strategically positioning itself to navigate and capitalize on the ongoing AI revolution.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: Obviously, it rightfully so, has been the splashy thing of the last year or so. It obviously is here to stay in terms of a technology, a burgeoning force that impacts so many publicly traded or public facing companies. Talk to me about the intersection of AI and health care and where you're positioning your company as part of the AI revolution?

ROY JAKOBS: Yeah, so AI is already very important in Philips every single innovation that we currently have. So in essence, every product of Philips has already AI in it. I think what was very exciting last year is that with the new generation generative AI, we can do even more and especially focusing on this workflow productivity. And I give you an example. If you look kind of making an image of a patient making a scan, there are a lot of steps involved where the current health care system has challenges. Patient scheduling, 25% of patients do not show up. How can you use algorithms to very quickly refill that position so that actually somebody else can then get the scan? 

You only want to take one scan because it's not a pleasant experience, patients might move. We have AI that helps to correct for movement of the patient in the scanner so that you don't have to do a retake, it's better for the patient, better for productivity. When you get the image, you actually can get AI to help you to make a selection on the most urgent and complex cases. So as you actually push them up in the line for the radiologists to actually put their most time on those. So we see already nowadays that actually you can really have practical applications of AI and there's so much more to come because AI for me is a very great help to fight routine tasks, become more efficient and have people in health care putting more hands on the patient, putting more hands on where they want to spend their time, and taking some of the stress and the burden away that goes with also the administrative part or the technical part of delivering care.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: