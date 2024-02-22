How inflation adjustments affect your taxes

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M 3 seats each open on quad-city area school boards in 2024 election AG Mayes sues IRS over proposed taxing of Arizona family rebate CCJ employee sees the light after years of dismal darkness Country band Kicked Outta Cottonwood regularly rocks Chino Valley Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22 Prescott Valley Police Department adds two car seat technicians Temporary trail closures during APS powerline rebuild in Spence Basin Prescott Camera Club presents James Capo, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Hidden Valley Clubhouse Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

How inflation adjustments affect your taxes

Lisa Greene-Lewis for TurboTax
Originally Published: February 22, 2024 3:50 p.m.

The IRS made some pretty big inflation adjustments in 2023, affecting the standard deduction, marginal tax rate and more. Lisa Greene-Lewis, TurboTax expert and CPA, explains. Read the transcript below or watch the video above.

Tracy Byrnes: Inflation is everywhere including on your tax return. Thankfully, the IRS is paying attention and making some adjustments for us. Lisa Greene-Lewis, TurboTax expert and CPA is here with us right now. So certain things have actually been adjusted for inflation, haven't they?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. So every year, there are inflation adjustments to certain things. But 2023—it is said that it is the largest adjustments that there have been in a long time. They're saying that it's about up 7%.

So inflation adjustments are things like the standard deduction that increases every year. Gift tax exclusion. Marginal tax rates, not the rates themselves but the spread of income within those rates. So those are just some examples of what have increased.

Tracy Byrnes: So when people go to do their tax returns, they should be — they should take into account the fact that they may be getting more of a deduction because of inflation?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yeah. So the standard deduction that has gone up to $13,850 if you're single, $27,700 married filing jointly. So that's a pretty big deduction for people that are not able to itemize. The Earned Income Tax Credit: That's another one that is up over $7,000 with three or more kids depending on your income.

Tracy Byrnes: And the marginal tax rate, the ranges within the marginal tax rate, all these things are worthy then of maybe doing a little bit of a projection before year-end. Because if you're teetering on the edge of something, you might make it a move to bump yourself up or down depending on where you need to be.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. That is true. So knowing all of these changes, you could make some smart moves by the end of the year. You could use TurboTax TaxCaster to see where you're at and see if you need to make some moves by the end of the year. And also, see how these credits or adjustments will help your tax situation.

Tracy Byrnes: Well, it's good to know that IRS is feeling the inflation burn as well. Lisa Greene-Lewis, TurboTax expert and CPA, thank you for that.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Thank you for having me.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: