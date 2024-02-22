Cell phone outages cost tens of thousands of Americans mobile service, send AT&T stock tumbling

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M 3 seats each open on quad-city area school boards in 2024 election AG Mayes sues IRS over proposed taxing of Arizona family rebate CCJ employee sees the light after years of dismal darkness Country band Kicked Outta Cottonwood regularly rocks Chino Valley Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22 Prescott Valley Police Department adds two car seat technicians Temporary trail closures during APS powerline rebuild in Spence Basin Prescott Camera Club presents James Capo, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Hidden Valley Clubhouse Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cell phone outages cost tens of thousands of Americans mobile service, send AT&T stock tumbling

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 22, 2024 3:54 p.m.

If you had trouble sending that early morning text to a loved one today, well, you're not alone.

Several major cities including Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Houston have been affected by cellular outages on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 22, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News.

The report said that over 60,000 AT&T users experienced outages as of around 7 a.m. Central Time.

Related: Here's how one carrier is prepping Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl

The Dallas Morning News also reported that multiple carriers have been affected by the outages, including major carriers AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. A look through the replies of the help accounts of three big carriers on X (formerly Twitter) shows that each network is responding to complaints from its users.

However, there is a slight difference in what each network is telling its customers.

AT&T is telling its customers that it is encountering "service interruptions" and that they are "working to solve the problem.

A company spokesperson also responded with a statement to different outlets, including the Dallas Morning News and KSDK news in St. Louis, Missouri:

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."

Just got this response from an @ATT spokesperson regarding the #outage:

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning.  We are working urgently to restore service to them.  We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

— Travis Cummings (@TravisCNews) February 22, 2024

Related: Phone service providers are starting to bury landlines

On the other hand, Verizon is telling its customers that the problem is actually not caused by Verizon. Verizon Support said to a user complaint on X said that Verizon's network is "operating normally," but pointed the finger at another, unnamed, network.

"Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier," Verizon Support wrote. "We are continuing to monitor the situation."

Hello. Verizon's network is operating normally. Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation.
*Nancy

— Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) February 22, 2024

The disruptions may have contributed to the early stock drop that AT&T experienced to start the day. The stock closed at $17.00 per share on Wednesday, but opened at $16.80 and fell to as low as $16.44 at 9:33 a.m. Eastern Time. The stock is trading at $16.62 as of the publish of this story, but that is still more than a 2% drop for the day.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: