Boeing shuffles 737 Max management as Alaska Airlines incident continues to weigh on stock

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M 3 seats each open on quad-city area school boards in 2024 election AG Mayes sues IRS over proposed taxing of Arizona family rebate CCJ employee sees the light after years of dismal darkness Country band Kicked Outta Cottonwood regularly rocks Chino Valley Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22 Prescott Valley Police Department adds two car seat technicians Temporary trail closures during APS powerline rebuild in Spence Basin Prescott Camera Club presents James Capo, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Hidden Valley Clubhouse Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Boeing shuffles 737 Max management as Alaska Airlines incident continues to weigh on stock

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 22, 2024 2:52 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Thursday, February 22.

Full Video Transcript Below:

I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Markets are reacting positively to better than expected fourth-quarter earnings from NVIDIA. The chip giant saw its revenue surge 265 percent over the last year thanks to its booming A-I business.

Investors are also reacting to a drop in jobless claims. 201,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, a drop of 12,000 from the previous week, showing continued strength in the labor market.

In other news - after Boeing’s continued issues, the company has removed the head of its 737 MAX program. Ed Clark, the now former head of the unit, will leave the company immediately, and the position will be filled by Boeing’s chief of its Commercial Airplanes unit. Boeing had been under intense scrutiny from Congress to prove it is committed to making safer planes.

Clark had been with the company for 19 years, taking over the 737 MAX program in March 2021. That was just months after a global grounding for the jets was lifted - that grounding stemmed from two crashes that claimed the lives of 346 people. Clark’s departure followed this year’s Alaska Airlines incident, which saw a door plug blow out mid-flight and forced another grounding of the planes, putting immense pressure on Boeing to make changes.

Last week, the F-A-A released a statement about Boeing’s production of 737 MAX jets, saying quote "We are aggressively expanding oversight of new aircraft with increased floor presence at all Boeing facilities to ensure Boeing is delivering safe airplanes.”

The groundings, along with several stints of halted production on other MAX planes, have led to big losses for Boeing. The company reported a $2.2 billion lost in 2023 and almost $27 billion over the last five years.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: