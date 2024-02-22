OFFERS
Amazon's viral and on-sale bed pillows with 160,000+ perfect ratings are among shoppers' most wished-for items

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 22, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Aside from having a quality mattress, the next most important piece of bedding (and something to splurge on) is a pillow. It provides proper neck support and helps ensure healthy spinal alignment as you sleep, so you'll want something that's made to last.

The viral Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows that always sell like hotcakes while on sale at Amazon are marked down to just $48 for a two-pack when you apply the on-page coupon. Right now, the pillows cost just $24 each, which is a steal considering a single pillow by name brands can go for more than $150. Although there are four types of filling to choose from, the down alternative is by far the most popular choice for its versatility and durability. It's no wonder these pillows have racked up over 160,000 perfect ratings and are one of Amazon shoppers' most wished-for items

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $48 (was $60) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

What makes down alternative pillows so special is that they provide the same comfort and support as real goose feathers, but without some of the negative side effects. They don't leave a mess of feathers behind and won't poke and prod your face as you sleep. Plus, it's a more eco-friendly option and is safe for people with sensitive skin and allergies.

These pillows in particular are ideal for side, back, and stomach sleepers as well as people who prefer a cooling sensation while they snooze. Each comes with a 250-thread count cover that's soft to the touch and breathable to prevent overheating. They form to your head to maximize comfort and bounce back with one quick fluff. Another perk is the pillow itself is machine-washable, not just the cover. That means they'll last longer than traditional pillows and won't have gross stains or carry build-up and bacteria.

More than 40,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days since they've been on sale, which is nothing new. Every time the Beckham pillows go on sale even in the slightest, they sell in droves and continue to gain five-star ratings and many people are repeat buyers.

"I love these pillows so much that I’ve ordered them multiple times," one reviewer wrote. "I now have them in our guest suite, spare bedroom, and our bedroom. They are also machine-washable and they don’t get all clumpy like most pillows do. They mimic a down pillow without the feathers constantly poking through. I definitely recommend if you like down pillows but also enjoy the fluffiness of a regular pillow."

"I’ve never slept on something that feels so luxurious," another person said. "My neck pain is gone. I look forward to going to bed and I read in bed for a couple of hours and don’t feel any back pain!"

If you've been waiting for the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows to go on sale, today is your lucky day. Apply Amazon's 20% on-page coupon to get the set for just $48 and you can start reaping its benefits like thousands of other shoppers. 

