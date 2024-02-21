US sports betting revenue in 2023 hit a new record — but there's even more growth to come

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack More Arizona children will be eligible for subsidized health care Picture This: Birds at Goldwater General warns against legislators’ plan for state control of Arizona National Guard Acorn Montessori educator in Prescott Valley selected as Teacher of the Year CAFMA donates fire engine to Oatman Fire District The Movement Studio in Prescott Valley wins big at major dance event Prescott Valley Police officers injured in confrontation with loud violent driver Chino Valley school district to hold emergency response test Feb. 22 Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

US sports betting revenue in 2023 hit a new record — but there's even more growth to come

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 21, 2024 6:06 p.m.

If you noticed sports betting infiltrate media and your social circles more and more last year, then you'd be right according to new data.

The American Gaming Association has a revenue tracker, and on Tuesday, Feb. 20, it published a study showing that the sports betting industry in the U.S. produced revenue of $10.92 billion in 2023 which is 44.5% higher than the $7.56 billion from last year.

That's a record number for sports betting, which was the lead driver for why the commercial gaming industry at large also had a record revenue of $66.52 billion, 10% higher than last year.

Slot Gaming Revenue — which accounts for over half of total gaming revenue — and Table Gaming Revenue increased by low single-digit percentages, while iGaming increased by nearly 23% year-on-year with a revenue of $6.17 billion.

Related: California is a major untapped market for legal sports betting, but could just be a matter of time

Sports betting also saw a record in handle — which refers to the total amount that is wagered — as $119.84 billion was placed in sports bets in 2023, up 27.8% versus the previous year.

A major driver for the revenue increase is the entry of new markets, as five new states were added in 2023, including Ohio, which was fourth among states at $936.6 million in revenue, and Massachusetts, which was ninth at $483.2 million.

There were also major increases in some of the biggest states as New Jersey and Illinois, the second and third highest revenue gross states each passed the $1 billion mark with annual growth increases of over 25% apiece.

Related: Super Bowl sports betting expected to exceed a whopping $23 billion — but there's a catch

But despite the massive gains, there is still a lot of room for growth in the industry. Nearly 40 states have already legalized sports betting, but there are two major states still missing: California and Texas.

There are a lot of regulations that are keeping those states from legalizing sports betting, though FanDuel's CCO Mike Raffensperger told TheStreet that he thinks that these states will open up eventually and it's just more a matter of "when as opposed to if."

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming projected in 2022 that the opening of the California market alone could generate around $3 billion in revenue for sports betting, which is almost double of what New York, the top market for sports betting, generated in 2023.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: