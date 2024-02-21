Tinder makes a major change that tackles a top complaint from users

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M 3 seats each open on quad-city area school boards in 2024 election AG Mayes sues IRS over proposed taxing of Arizona family rebate CCJ employee sees the light after years of dismal darkness Country band Kicked Outta Cottonwood regularly rocks Chino Valley Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22 Prescott Valley Police Department adds two car seat technicians Temporary trail closures during APS powerline rebuild in Spence Basin Prescott Camera Club presents James Capo, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Hidden Valley Clubhouse Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tinder makes a major change that tackles a top complaint from users

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: February 21, 2024 11:26 p.m.

The days of catfishing may soon be over on Tinder, or at least much harder to do as the online dating app is taking a step in tackling the deceptive practice that has resulted in its users being scammed out of billions of dollars. Tinder has unveiled that it has added an extra step for users on the platform to receive a blue check mark which lets other users on the app know that their identity has been verified.

Tinder’s verification system was first launched in 2020 where users were only required to send in a selfie to Tinder’s community team that was taken in real time on the platform that matched a pose in a sample image. The image was then compared to the users’ profile photo, and if it matched, they got a blue check mark.

Related: Lawsuit claims Tinder, Hinge apps make users addicted to finding love

Now, Tinder is requiring users to submit a video selfie and a valid Driver’s License or Passport where the community team will “check to see whether the face in the video selfie matches both the photo on the ID” and will verify the date of birth, according to a new press release.

Users who only complete the photo verification process will now receive just a blue camera icon badge, and those who only finish the ID Verification get a blue ID icon badge. If both the photo and ID verifications are completed, then users will finally receive a blue checkmark.

“We believe ID Verification is an important tool users can adopt to help prove they are the person in their photos as well as help provide some peace of mind when deciding to meet someone off the app,” said Ted Bunch, chief development officer at A Call To Men, in the press release.

The Tinder application is displayed on an iPhone in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 4, 2017.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

The ID verification process was first tested out in New Zealand and Australia last year, and it will expand into the U.S. during the spring this year.

Romance scams have been on the rise in recent years in the U.S. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission confirmed that in 2022, 70,000 people reported a romance scam, and it has cost Americans $1.3 billion in losses.

The commission also found that 50% of Americans who have used a dating app in the past five years have been catfished, which is more than double from the 24% that was reported over five years ago.

The new changes from Tinder comes after a lawsuit against the dating app and others owned by Match Group was filed on Valentine’s Day this year where a group of users claimed that the app was designed to make people “dangerously addicted” to it instead of helping them find love. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: