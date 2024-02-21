This highly rated air purifier that 'makes a huge difference' for people with allergies is finally on sale for under $100

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re dealing with pollution, allergies, or wildfire smoke, an air purifier can help take care of anything standing between you and perfectly clean air. These machines can be a little on the pricey side, but we’ve found a great deal on a top-rated air purifier that shoppers say “makes a huge difference” for people with allergies.

The GermGuardian Air Purifier is currently on sale for just $80, a 20% discount on its usual $100 price tag. More than 45,000 shoppers have shown their love for it with a five-star rating, and it continues to be a popular purchase: Over 6,000 have sold in the past month.

GermGuardian Air Purifier, $80 (was $100) at Amazon

Though the machine is quite small and slim (so it won't be an eyesore in the corner of your room), it still packs a punch. It can completely purify the air in a 743-square-foot room in under an hour, and do it more than four times over in a smaller 153-square-foot room, making it ideal for both small and medium-sized spaces.

It also uses some pretty neat technology. It features a carbon pre-filter and HEPA filter, which are relatively standard across most purifiers, but then it also uses a sanitizing Ultraviolet-C (more commonly known as UV-C) light that can actually kill airborne germs, bacteria, and even mold. The three levels of defense purifies everything from dust and pet hair to reducing airborne viruses and other allergens down to .1 microns in size. As with most other purifiers, the filters do have to be replaced every few months or so, just depending on your air quality.

But unlike a lot of small appliances these days, the GermGuardian is built to last. One shopper wrote that they’ve had it going for eight years “24/7.” Another shopper bought theirs in 2017 and has had it “running nonstop” since they bought it. "Six years later and it’s still going strong,” they wrote.

Lots of shoppers have gone on to buy more than one too. "This is the third GermGuardian that we have purchased," one shopper wrote. "Now we have whole house coverage. We have two dogs, two cats, and we now live in a high pollen area. I have allergies and this makes a huge difference."

Now you can make a huge difference in the air quality of your home at a not-so-huge price with the GermGuardian Air Purifier while it's on sale for less than $100 at Amazon.