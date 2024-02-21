The Amazon shopper-loved 'cloud blanket' comforter with nearly 20,000 5-star ratings is on sale for $28

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Of course, every mattress needs a quality set of sheets, but a bed isn't complete without a cozy comforter to top it off. If you're still on the hunt for a comfortable yet affordable option, look no further than Amazon's deals section.

The Homelike Moment Queen Comforter is currently on sale for just $28 at Amazon (as opposed to $48) and is a popular choice among thousands of shoppers. It's made of soft microfiber fabric that's lightweight and breathable, but still warm enough that it's ideal for all seasons. One person who described it as a "cloud blanket" said it's "so soft and relaxing."

Homelike Moment Queen Comforter, $28 (was $48) at Amazon

This comforter has a reversible design that allows you to switch up your style without having to spend more money, and it also doubles as a duvet insert so you can use it with your favorite cover to match your aesthetic. All 11 colorways are on sale, and they can be ordered in sizes twin, full/queen, oversized queen, king, and California king at varying price points. Thanks to the four corner tabs, it'll stay perfectly positioned inside your favorite duvet cover without shifting as you sleep — no matter how much you toss and turn.

It's also super easy to clean since the entire thing is machine-washable and is dryer-safe on a low heat setting. A five-star reviewer said it "fits in a small washing machine and still looks new after several washes."

Nearly 20,000 people have given this comforter a perfect rating, and for how versatile it is, we don't blame them. Several shoppers rave that it's the "best" they've ever had, especially at this price point.

One person who titled their review, "like sleeping in heaven," wrote that it's "the absolute softest snuggliest blanket I have ever felt in my life." They added, "It's like wrapping yourself in a cloud!"

There's no better time to upgrade your bedding than while the Homelike Moment Comforter is on sale for just $28 at Amazon.