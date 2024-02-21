OFFERS
Staub's versatile 3-piece baking set that shoppers choose over Le Creuset and Pyrex is on sale for $100 at Nordstrom

Dana Sullivan Kilroy
Originally Published: February 21, 2024 10 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The hardest part about cooking dinner is often choosing what to cook. The second hardest part is cleaning up. The good news is, there's no shortage of easy one-pan recipes to try. The even better news is that a popular set of versatile Staub bakeware is on major sale at Nordstrom, and the beautiful baking dishes go from prep to oven to table, all in the spirit of reducing clean up.

While Staub bakeware is often pricey, right now you can get the set of three for 41% off, a discount of $70. The set, which is available in three stunning colors, is top rated, with a 4.9-star rating from hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers who call the sizes "perfect" and the dishes "high quality" and "so pretty." 

Staub 3-Piece Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dishes, $100 (was $170) at Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Get it.

Made from vitreous glass porcelain with an enamel finish, the dishes are durable and scratch resistant, while the stoneware diffuses heat gently and retains it exceptionally well. The rectangular pans measure 13 by 9 inches for the large and 10.5 by 7.5 inches for the medium, while the small is 7.5 by 6 inches. Staub’s baking dishes are safe to use in a microwave and conventional oven and are broiler safe up to 572 degrees F. Several shoppers say the dishes are easy to clean, but they are also dishwasher safe for extra convenience.

“I love my new baking dishes," one shopper wrote. "Not only are they beautiful, but they are very functional sizes and clean up very nice. I can serve directly out of these dishes even if I don't cook in these allowing them to be multi-functional.”

Other shoppers find them so useful, they end up buying more and some prefer them to popular competitors.

"So great, I just ordered a second set," one person said. "These cook and clean up beautifully! Definitely worth the investment as they seem well made and designed to last for years. My last Pyrex shattered in my hands going from oven to counter, so I did a lot of research and went between these and Le Creuset. Ultimately we preferred the handles / design on these and the reviews and price were actually slightly better. Very pleased with them and amazed at how much more evenly they cook than my previous 9-by-13 Pyrex."

If you're in the market for functional dishes that streamline your cooking process, the Staub three-piece ceramic rectangular baking dishes are hard to beat, especially while they're just $100 for three. All that's left to decide now is, what time's dinner?

Shop this colorful set while it's still on sale and make your life at mealtime just a little bit easier.

