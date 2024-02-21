Reddit takes a huge risk betting on its most loyal users

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M 3 seats each open on quad-city area school boards in 2024 election AG Mayes sues IRS over proposed taxing of Arizona family rebate CCJ employee sees the light after years of dismal darkness Country band Kicked Outta Cottonwood regularly rocks Chino Valley Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22 Prescott Valley Police Department adds two car seat technicians Temporary trail closures during APS powerline rebuild in Spence Basin Prescott Camera Club presents James Capo, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Hidden Valley Clubhouse Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Reddit takes a huge risk betting on its most loyal users

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 21, 2024 7:56 p.m.

Reddit is going public next month — and it's making an unusual move to reward some of its most active and loyal users.

The community board-style social media website will be holding a big chunk of its shares to distribute to 75,000 of its users, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The users will reportedly be able to buy shares of the company at its IPO-price before the stock begins trading.

Related: Popular home security system let users see inside other people’s homes

The move is peculiar as the ability to buy reserved stock is often saved for big time investors as retail investors don't have as big of a safety net and have more incentive off the stock quicker. But Reddit is a fairly peculiar platform itself, as some may recall how users came together to support the r/WallStreetBets redditors that triggered the Game Stop short in 2021.

Reddit's valuation is has fluctuated over the last few years, as it was valued at $10 billion in 2021, but has reached highs of $15 billion as well as valuations below $5 billion from others. It's looking to sell about 10% of its shares in an IPO, according to a report by Reuters.

Related: Capital One-Discover merger faces key risk (it's not the consumer)

The social media company had originally filed for an IPO in 2021 and was expected to go public in Q4 2021, but pushed back the move given the volatility in the market.

The company founded in 2005 by web developer Steve Huffman and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian is the first social media company to go public since Pinterest in 2019, which is up about 45% in the last five years.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: