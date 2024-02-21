Prescott High Band Boosters host Italian Dinner and silent auction Thursday, Feb. 22

Come one, come all to support the Prescott High School Band Boosters at its Italian dinner and silent auction event complete with entertainment from the Jazz Band on Thursday, Feb. 22 to be hosted in the Prescott High School cafeteria and lobby on the Ruth Street campus.

At the door the dinner price is $7 for individuals and for families of five or more $30. Five and under eat for free. All proceeds from the dinner and silent auction from 5 to 7:30 p.m. will benefit the school’s instrumental music program.

The Boosters will be making the spaghetti, with the Olive Garden Restaurant providing breadsticks and salad for the meal. Parents are invited to bring cookies to share for dessert.

As for the silent auction donations, attendees can bid on such things as Arizona Diamondbacks tickets; a carload pass to Bearizona in Williams, the Odysea Aquarium in Phoenix and local olive oils from Olive U to name a few.

In addition to the dinner, Prescott High’s musicians will perform a benefit concert at 6:30 p.m. March 25 in the Ruth Street Theater. The concert will follow a 90-minute clinic for the Jazz Band and other high school musicians offered through The Adams Quartet, a Prescott High School alumni musical ensemble.

The evening concert is open to the community with the Boosters eager for the public to enjoy the new sound system installed to assist with a variety of school and community theater productions.

Information provided by Prescott High School Band Boosters.