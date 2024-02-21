OFFERS
Porsche and Delta have a high-octane solution for tight connections at busy airports

James Ochoa
Originally Published: February 21, 2024 6:02 p.m.

Frequent flyers know all too well that tight connections can be a nightmare if not handled properly, as mere minutes can make the difference between making and missing a connecting flight.

Delta Air Lines  (DAL)  and Porsche  (POAHY)  understand this conundrum, with the duo offering a pretty creative solution to make those tight connections at one of America's busiest airports. 

A Delta-branded Porsche 911 GT3 RS on the tarmac at LAX

Porsche

Porsche and Delta are teaming up to provide select passengers flying through the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with a special shuttle service between their connecting flights. Instead of a golf cart whizzing through the busy terminals, the airline is making use of a special Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The special arrangement is part of the partnership between the German marque and the airline, where a dedicated fleet of Delta-branded Porsche vehicles, like the Cayenne, whisk select Delta passengers and loyalty members to connecting flights at busy airports like John F. Kennedy International (JFK) in New York City and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta. 

From now until Feb. 26, select Delta passengers flying into Los Angeles as part of a connection might have a chance to have some seat time in the GT3 RS and save some layover time. 

The $241,300 Porsche 911 GT3 RS certainly beats walking, but also beats those little golf carts that whisk through airport terminals. The track-ready Porsche sports a 518-horsepower 4-liter flat-six that is good for a zero-to-sixty time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 184 miles per hour. 

Though the GT3 RS features interior appointments that more akin to an actual GT3 race car than a Delta One seat, it is fast enough to guarantee a quick snack and bathroom break before boarding. 

This is not the first time Delta used one of Porsche's ultra-high performance vehicles as a shuttle. In the summer of 2023, Porsche lent its 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid supercar for shuttling transfers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

