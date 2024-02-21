Obituary: Charles “Charlie” Baldic

Charles "Charlie" Baldic, of Dewey, Arizona was born in Derry, New Hampshire, on Oct. 24, 1939 to Muriel (Beech) and Emmett Baldic. He passed away on Feb. 20, 2024 he succumbed to the injuries from an accident.



He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961 where he achieved the rank of 2nd class Airman and was a mechanic/body work man. He opened his own garage, Charlie's Auto Service, in Amherst, New Hampshire in September 1977.



He married Therese Nadeau on Oct. 7, 1995 in Maine. They had 28 wonderful years together. They moved to Arizona in April 2001 for a better quality of life.



He was preceded by parents and older brother Leo. He is survived by his wife Terri; his ex-wife and mother of their three children, Pamela Baldic; his children Pamela Bryson, Patricia (Robert) Burnham and Timothy (Annette) Baldic; five grandchildren, Sarah (Steven) Luce, Christopher Burnham, Lisa (Daniel) Sierra, Anthony (Brigitte) Baldic and Annah (Christopher) Coyne; 12 great-grandchildren, Joal Gorgorlione, Lauren, Stephen, Colby, Hailey and Jillian Luce, Amelia and Felix Sierra, Zander Baldic, Marlie, Mattysyn and Crew Coyne.



He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, riding motorcycles, playing cards, fishing and just helping people. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, the Gold Wing Club, Mile High Square Dance Club and Meals on Wheels in CASA.



Services will be on Friday, Feb. 23 with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at the St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus through the Catholic Church.



Information provided by the family.