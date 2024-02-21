Obituary: Charles “Charlie” Baldic

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack More Arizona children will be eligible for subsidized health care Picture This: Birds at Goldwater General warns against legislators’ plan for state control of Arizona National Guard Acorn Montessori educator in Prescott Valley selected as Teacher of the Year CAFMA donates fire engine to Oatman Fire District The Movement Studio in Prescott Valley wins big at major dance event Prescott Valley Police officers injured in confrontation with loud violent driver Chino Valley school district to hold emergency response test Feb. 22 Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Charles “Charlie” Baldic

Charles “Charlie” Baldic

Charles “Charlie” Baldic

Originally Published: February 21, 2024 6 p.m.

Charles "Charlie" Baldic, of Dewey, Arizona was born in Derry, New Hampshire, on Oct. 24, 1939 to Muriel (Beech) and Emmett Baldic. He passed away on Feb. 20, 2024 he succumbed to the injuries from an accident.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961 where he achieved the rank of 2nd class Airman and was a mechanic/body work man. He opened his own garage, Charlie's Auto Service, in Amherst, New Hampshire in September 1977.

He married Therese Nadeau on Oct. 7, 1995 in Maine. They had 28 wonderful years together. They moved to Arizona in April 2001 for a better quality of life.

He was preceded by parents and older brother Leo. He is survived by his wife Terri; his ex-wife and mother of their three children, Pamela Baldic; his children Pamela Bryson, Patricia (Robert) Burnham and Timothy (Annette) Baldic; five grandchildren, Sarah (Steven) Luce, Christopher Burnham, Lisa (Daniel) Sierra, Anthony (Brigitte) Baldic and Annah (Christopher) Coyne; 12 great-grandchildren, Joal Gorgorlione, Lauren, Stephen, Colby, Hailey and Jillian Luce, Amelia and Felix Sierra, Zander Baldic, Marlie, Mattysyn and Crew Coyne.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, riding motorcycles, playing cards, fishing and just helping people. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, the Gold Wing Club, Mile High Square Dance Club and Meals on Wheels in CASA.

Services will be on Friday, Feb. 23 with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at the St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus through the Catholic Church.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: