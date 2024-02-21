NFL's exclusive Peacock playoff game hits another milestone that could annoy fans

The records continue for the NFL and Peacock after airing the league's first exclusively streamed playoff game in January.

The Jan. 13 Wild Card game between the Miami Dolphins and eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs averaged 22.85 million viewers, which was the record the most viewers for a single live-streamed event in U.S. history.

New Nielsen data shows that the game is also the main reason why Jan. 13 was the most viewed streaming day in history as well. There were 40.78 billion streaming minutes on that Saturday, with 3.9 billion viewing minutes coming from the NFL playoff game.

The success of the Peacock-exclusive game will likely only mean more and more of these games moving forward, despite a lot of complaints from fans about the need to shell out additional cash and move to another application to access the Chiefs-Dolphins game.

The Wall Street Journal already reported that Amazon Prime Video will carry an exclusive Wild Card game next year. Networks are clearly willing to shell out the cash as NBC paid $100 million for this year's game, and Front Office Sports is reported that Amazon is paying $120 million for the Wild Card game next year.

But it's important to note that it wasn't just the NFL game that drove streaming — the streaming rise just continues as more and more people cut the cord on cable and satellite television.

The Nielsen data also showed that streaming as a whole was way up in January as nine of the 10 highest streaming viewership days that the company has ever recorded happened in January. The only day that wasn't in January was New Year's Eve in 2023.

But total television viewership was still up 3.7% and cable viewing up 2.7% in January, which Nielsen credited to the cold weather keeping people in their homes, the NFL playoff excitement, as well as the introduction of new drama shows such as NBC's Chicago-based series of shows like "Chicago Fire."

