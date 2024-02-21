NFL's exclusive Peacock playoff game hits another milestone that could annoy fans

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack More Arizona children will be eligible for subsidized health care Picture This: Birds at Goldwater General warns against legislators’ plan for state control of Arizona National Guard Acorn Montessori educator in Prescott Valley selected as Teacher of the Year CAFMA donates fire engine to Oatman Fire District The Movement Studio in Prescott Valley wins big at major dance event Prescott Valley Police officers injured in confrontation with loud violent driver Chino Valley school district to hold emergency response test Feb. 22 Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

NFL's exclusive Peacock playoff game hits another milestone that could annoy fans

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 21, 2024 4:36 p.m.

The records continue for the NFL and Peacock after airing the league's first exclusively streamed playoff game in January.

The Jan. 13 Wild Card game between the Miami Dolphins and eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs averaged 22.85 million viewers, which was the record the most viewers for a single live-streamed event in U.S. history.

New Nielsen data shows that the game is also the main reason why Jan. 13 was the most viewed streaming day in history as well. There were 40.78 billion streaming minutes on that Saturday, with 3.9 billion viewing minutes coming from the NFL playoff game.

Related: Peacock was a big winner with its streaming NFL Playoff game, defying social media backlash

The success of the Peacock-exclusive game will likely only mean more and more of these games moving forward, despite a lot of complaints from fans about the need to shell out additional cash and move to another application to access the Chiefs-Dolphins game.

The Wall Street Journal already reported that Amazon Prime Video will carry an exclusive Wild Card game next year. Networks are clearly willing to shell out the cash as NBC paid $100 million for this year's game, and Front Office Sports is reported that Amazon is paying $120 million for the Wild Card game next year.

Related: Peacock is exclusively streaming another historic sports moment

But it's important to note that it wasn't just the NFL game that drove streaming — the streaming rise just continues as more and more people cut the cord on cable and satellite television.

The Nielsen data also showed that streaming as a whole was way up in January as nine of the 10 highest streaming viewership days that the company has ever recorded happened in January. The only day that wasn't in January was New Year's Eve in 2023.

But total television viewership was still up 3.7% and cable viewing up 2.7% in January, which Nielsen credited to the cold weather keeping people in their homes, the NFL playoff excitement, as well as the introduction of new drama shows such as NBC's Chicago-based series of shows like "Chicago Fire."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: