New lawsuit threatens ESPN, Warner Brothers and Fox's plan to dominate sports streaming

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack More Arizona children will be eligible for subsidized health care Picture This: Birds at Goldwater General warns against legislators’ plan for state control of Arizona National Guard Acorn Montessori educator in Prescott Valley selected as Teacher of the Year CAFMA donates fire engine to Oatman Fire District The Movement Studio in Prescott Valley wins big at major dance event Prescott Valley Police officers injured in confrontation with loud violent driver Chino Valley school district to hold emergency response test Feb. 22 Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

New lawsuit threatens ESPN, Warner Brothers and Fox's plan to dominate sports streaming

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 21, 2024 2:55 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Wednesday, February 21.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Investors are looking ahead to Nvidia earnings – the chip giant is set to release quarterly results after the bell. Wall Street will be keeping a close watch on this report as concerns grow about the company’s sky-high valuation. Nvidia has surged 225 percent over the past year alone.

Markets will also be anticipating minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting – traders will be looking for clues into the path forward for interest rates after back-to-back hotter than expected inflation reports.

In other news - the new proposed sports streaming platform between ESPN, Fox, and Warner Brothers Discovery has already hit a snag. The Wall Street Journal reported streaming service Fubo TV has sued the media companies just weeks after the plan was announced. Fubo alleges the networks would not allow it to carry several sports-related channels that will be included in the new service.

The lawsuit aims to block the three media giants from launching the new platform, and claims that "their power over commercially critical sports content to force Fubo to broadcast unwanted, expensive content that prevents Fubo from offering the sports-centric package of channels that its customers want."

The new sports platform is slated to launch in the fall of 2024. It will include games from at least 15 networks and all four major sports leagues. The list of channels includes the entire ESPN family of networks, TNT, TBS, and a host of college conference networks - like the ACC and Big Ten.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: