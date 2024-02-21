KFC is bringing its most outrageous international item to the US

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack More Arizona children will be eligible for subsidized health care Picture This: Birds at Goldwater General warns against legislators’ plan for state control of Arizona National Guard Acorn Montessori educator in Prescott Valley selected as Teacher of the Year CAFMA donates fire engine to Oatman Fire District The Movement Studio in Prescott Valley wins big at major dance event Prescott Valley Police officers injured in confrontation with loud violent driver Chino Valley school district to hold emergency response test Feb. 22 Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

KFC is bringing its most outrageous international item to the US

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: February 21, 2024 3:52 p.m.

Those with some knowledge of fast-food history will remember the chaos that erupted when Yum! Brands  (YUM) -owned chain Kentucky Fried Chicken released the Double Down back in 2010.

As the artery-clogging item came out in the spring, the "sandwich" in which bread has been replaced two pieces of fried chicken fillet used to hold bacon, cheese, and a mayo-style sauce was initially thought to be an April Fool's Day joke but very quickly gained a cult following. While the item has not been sold in the U.S. for years, it still periodically appears in petitions clamoring for its return while some have even tattooed its image on their arms and chests.

Related: Popeyes Has Big Menu Plans Beyond the Chicken Sandwich

Back in  2015, KFC's branch in the Philippines surprised fans with another menu item in which the bread has been swapped for chicken. The Chizza tops two pieces of fried chicken with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

The KFC Chizza was initially launched by the chain's Philippines branch.

Yum&excl Brands

KFC talks of 'collaboration' between fried chicken and pizza coming soon

After the product proved popular and eventually found its way to other countries such as South Korea, Thailand, Germany and Spain, KFC announced that it would also be bringing it to the U.S. market this spring. 

More Food + Dining:

The Chizza will be sold at KFC locations across the U.S. starting from Feb. 28 for a limited time. Fans can try it alone for $9.99 or as part of a combo with fries and a soft drink for $12.99. A smaller version made with only one piece of fried chicken will also be available for $5.99.

"Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better – the Chizza," Nick Chavez, who heads marketing for KFC USA, said in a statement. "The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world – try it while you can!"

The Chizza is 'part of a long tradition of slightly outrageous products'

Timed with the new menu item and the approach of summer, KFC is also bringing back the Blackberry Lemonade it launched alongside the limited-edition BBQ Chicken Sandwich a year ago. The sweet beverage will also be available as one of the drinks one can get alongside the Chizza in KFC's combo meal.

Just as with the Double Down, the Chizza is a product meant to capture social media attention with its nonstandard premise and attract those who cannot help but wonder how something that greasy would taste.

At the start of 2024, KFC also launched the Smash'd Potato Bowl in which its Secret Recipe Fries are topped with ingredients such as mashed potatoes, bacon crumbles, cheese sauce and, in some cases, even some chicken nuggets. The nationwide rollout was preceded by a trial run in Pittsburgh that showed KFC its customers have an appetite for such calorie-dense items.

"These are part of a long tradition of companies creating new, slightly outrageous, fast food and snack food combinations — more cheese, more meat, more layers," food historian Ashley Rose Young told BBC back in 2019.

In the Asian and European countries that have been selling the Chizza, customers routinely share images of the item on social media more than any other item.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: